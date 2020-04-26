As early as the '60s, “Pop” Staples has delivered a collection of strong Gospel, R&B, and Soul-oriented Pop with hits like “Respect Yourself”, and “I'll Take You There”. Over the period of around 20 years, the band that contained the voice of Mavis Staples, and the leadership and guitar of Pop Staples, released a small […]

As early as the '60s, “Pop” Staples has delivered a collection of strong Gospel, R&B, and Soul-oriented Pop with hits like “Respect Yourself”, and “I'll Take You There”. Over the period of around 20 years, the band that contained the voice of Mavis Staples, and the leadership and guitar of Pop Staples, released a small collection of albums that ended with 1984's The Turning Point.

Over two release dates, Omnivore Recordings will revisit The Staple Singers‘ original movie soundtrack for Let's Do It Again, produced by Curtis Mayfield for his label, and the renamed The Staples collective releases of Pass It On (1976), Family Tree (1977), and Unlock Your Mind (1978), all previously released on Warner Brothers Records.

On June 5, Let's Do It Again ST, and Pass It On, will be released, and followed up on June 26 with the reissues of Family Tree, and Unlock your Mind.

All four CDs will feature new remastering, and will contain a small collection of single edits as bonus tracks (see track listings below), They will be issued in CD digipaks along with new booklets that will provide photos, new liner notes, new essays, and credits for each album.

Let's Do It Again S/T " The Staple Singers

01 Let's Do It Again

02 Funky Love

03 A Whole Lot Of Love

04 New Orleans

05 I Want To Thank You

06 Big Mac

07 After Sex

08 Chase

Bonus Tracks

09 Let's Do It Again (Single Edit)

10 After Sex (Single Edit)

11 New Orleans (Single Edit)

Pass It On " The Staples

01 The Real Thing Inside Of Me/Party

02 Take Your Own Time

03 Sweeter Than The Sweet

04 Love Me, Love Me, Love Me

05 Pass It On

06 Making Love

07 Take This Love Of Mine

08 Precious, Precious

Bonus Tracks

09 Sweeter Than The Sweet (Single Edit)

10 Love Me, Love Me, Love Me (Single Edit)

Family Tree " The Staples

01 Family Tree

02 What You Doing Tonight

03 See A Little Further (Than My Bed)

04 I Honestly Love You

05 Hang Loose

06 Let's Go To The Disco

07 Color Me Higher

08 Boogie For The Blues

Bonus Tracks

09 I Honestly Love You (Single Edit)

10 Let's Go To The Disco (Single Edit)

Unlock Your Mind " The Staples

01 Chica Boom

02 Don't Burn Me

03 (Shu-doo-pa-poo-poop)

04 Love Being Your Fool

05 Showdown

06 Unlock Your Mind

07 Handwriting On The Wall

08 Mystery Train

09 Leave It All Up To Love

10 I Want You To Dance

11 God Can

Bonus Track

12 Chica Boom (Single Edit)