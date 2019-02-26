It’s plucky lawyers and polar bears this week, along with a new batch of singers hoping to be the next “American Idol.”



Dispatches: Weekly TV news

Ryan Murphy, along with co-creator Ian Brennan, is bringing a new show to Netflix. Murphy describes “Hollywood,” as “a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown.” The straight-to-series production will be his third show for the subscription service.



EPIX has announced that season two of espionage drama “Deep State” will premiere on April 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Walton Goggins (“Justified,” “Vice Principals”) joins the cast as Nathan Miller, an ex-CIA operative. The action turns to sub-Saharan Africa and the fight to control its natural resources.



If you didn’t get enough of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s romance in the first Lifetime movie covering the subject, you’re in luck. “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal,” the sequel to last year’s film, continues the love story. Filming begins shortly in Vancouver for a spring premiere.



Charter Communications Inc. is launching Spectrum TV Essentials, which will be available to Spectrum Internet customers who don’t already subscribe to Spectrum video services. Ready at the end of March, it will include more than 60 live lifestyle, entertainment and news channels.



Contenders: Shows to keep on your radar

“Better Things” premieres its third season (Feb. 28, 10 p.m. ET/PT, FX). A very busy Pamela Adlon, who plays the show’s lead, Sam Fox, directs all 12 episodes and serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner.



LeBron James and Maverick Carter are joined by Antonio Brown, Jamie Foxx, Meek Mill, Anthony Davis, Jerrod Carmichael and 2 Chainz on the season premiere of “The Shop” (March 1, 10:30 p.m. ET/PT, HBO). Filmed in Charlotte, North Carolina, the series focuses on unscripted conversations and debate among the biggest names in sport and entertainment.



A new group of singers battle to see who gets a coveted golden ticket to Hollywood on the two-hour season premiere of “American Idol” (March 3, 8 p.m. ET, ABC). Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie return, along with host Ryan Seacrest. Multimedia personality Bobby Bones is in-house mentor.



New series, “America’s Hidden Stories,” (March 4, 8 p.m. ET/PT, Smithsonian Channel) explores what history may have missed in some of our nation’s most notorious events including the Salem witch trials, the Spanish influenza of 1918 and the treason of Benedict Arnold. In the first episode, “Salem’s Secrets,” scholars re-examine the story of what happened in the infamous town using old documents to find new clues.



Also on Smithsonian Channel, “My Journey With a Polar Bear” follows a polar bear mother’s fight to raise her cubs as her world slowly melts. (March 6, 8 p.m. ET/PT). The film was shot over four years, capturing a dramatically changing Arctic landscape.



The intrepid lawyers of “For the People” return for their second season (March 7, 10 p.m. ET/PT, ABC). A new investigator joins the team, an online argument leads to the death of a United States senator and New York’s most spoiled millennial goes to trial for her petty crimes.



Report Card: A look at ratings winners and losers

Winners: CBS has renewed “Young Sheldon” for two more seasons.



Losers: It’s a less rosy outlook for the network’s “Madam Secretary.” The drama is CBS’s lowest-rated show of the season.

Melissa Crawley is the author of “Mr. Sorkin Goes to Washington: Shaping the President on Television’s ‘The West Wing.’” She has a Ph.D. in media studies and is a member of the Television Critics Association. To comment on Stay Tuned, email her at staytuned@outlook.com or follow her on Twitter at @mcstaytuned.