A Western returns, the Wallendas walk across Times Square, Apollo 11 gets a documentary and the Democratic presidential hopefuls take to the debate stage.



Dispatches: Weekly TV news

Get your four-legged best friend ready for his/her close-up. “Dogs,” Netflix’s documentary series on inspiring canine/human relationships, has been renewed for a second season. Tag @netflixdogs with #netflixdogstory on Instagram or Twitter to see if your fur friend has what it takes to star in an episode.



James Lipton may be gone but “Inside the Actors Studio” lives on with guest hosts. The Ovation TV series, which premieres in October, has lined up Alec Baldwin and Jane Lynch to interview Henry Winkler and David Oyelowo, respectively. Kelsey Grammer is also on board, interviewing television director James Burrows.



Hulu announced a straight-to-series order on “Fertile Crescent.” The drama, starring James Purefoy, focuses on the Syrian civil war from the viewpoint of Antoine, a young French man searching for his estranged and presumably dead sister. The mystery takes him into ISIS-occupied territory with a group of Kurdish female fighters.



The premiere of the new HBO drama, “Euphoria,” came with a warning from star Zendaya, who wrote on Twitter, “There are scenes that are graphic, hard to watch and can be triggering. Please only watch if you think you can handle it.” The teen drama has already made headlines for its explicit take on adolescence.



Contenders: Shows to keep on your radar

The modern-day Western “Yellowstone” returns for a second season (June 19, Paramount Network, 10 p.m. ET). Kevin Costner plays the patriarch of the complicated Dutton family who face old and new enemies.



Crime, surf and sun meet in “Reef Break” (June 20, ABC, 10 p.m. ET). Described by ABC press as “sexy” and “action-packed,” the one-hour drama stars Poppy Montgomery as Cat Chambers, a former thief, turned fixer for the governor of a Pacific island.



Comedian Gabriel Iglesias stars in sitcom “Mr. Iglesias” (June 21, Netflix). He plays a high school teacher who leads a class of gifted but socially awkward students.



Michael Strahan (“Good Morning America”) and Erin Andrews host “Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda” (June 23, ABC, 8 p.m. ET). Nik and his sister, Lijana, who are seventh-generation members of the Wallenda family circus troupe, will walk about 1,300 feet and 25 stories above street level. The never-before-attempted walk is Lijana’s first highwire walk since a 2017 accident where she fell 30 feet, along with four others, during a rehearsal.



CNN debuts documentary “Apollo 11” (June 23, 9 p.m. ET). The film features rare and never-before-seen large-format footage of man’s greatest space mission.



Spread across two nights to accommodate the many, many candidates, the first Democratic presidential debates are June 26 and June 27 beginning at 9 p.m. ET. Hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo, the event’s moderators are Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Rachel Maddow and Jose Diaz-Balart. The political stakes are high for the group, which includes a former vice president, a self-help author and more female candidates than have ever been on the debate stage.



Report Card: A look at ratings winners and losers

Winners: In the ratings battle between talent and love, talent takes it. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” wins its broadcast night in total viewers and adults aged 18-49 over “The Bachelorette.”



Losers: HBO canceled “Vice News Tonight.”



