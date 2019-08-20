Starz’s most-popular series begins its last season, while Showtime ends an affair and gives multi-level marketing a dark comedy debut.



Dispatches: Weekly TV news

Stephen Amell, whose long-running CW series “Arrow” is coming to an end, will star in “Heels,” a pro-wrestling drama. Starz has greenlit eight episodes of the show, which will feature Amell playing Jack Spade, the ambitious owner and in-ring villain of a small Georgia-based wrestling promotion.



CBS announced that it reached an agreement with “The Late Late Show’s” James Corden, who will continue to host the show through August 2022.



The home organizing team and New York Times-bestselling authors, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, will star in a new eight-episode lifestyle series for Netflix. Now in production, the show will follow the duo as they organize the clutter of celebrities and everyday families with an eye on design.



Priscilla Presley and John Eddie are the co-creators and executive producers of “Agent King.” The Netflix project will be an animated adult action comedy that features Elvis as a covert government agent whose cover identity is the King of Rock & Roll.



Contenders: Shows to keep on your radar

Documentary, “American Factory,” the first production from Barack and Michelle Obama’s company Higher Ground (Aug. 21, Netflix), follows workers in Dayton, Ohio, after a Chinese company takes over part of a closed General Motors plant.



The third season of “13 Reasons Why” (Aug. 23, Netflix) focuses on the mystery surrounding the death of the show’s villain, Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice).



“Hitsville: The Making of Motown” (Aug. 24, Showtime, 9 p.m. ET) is the first documentary about the legendary record label with the participation of founder Berry Gordy. The film features new interviews with Gordy and many of the label’s artists, along with rare performances and behind-the-scenes footage.



Also on Showtime, is the final season of “The Affair” (Aug. 25, 9 p.m. ET) and the debut of “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” (Aug. 25, 10 p.m. ET). Season five of “The Affair” follows the characters as they face the consequences of their choices and come to terms with the past. The nine-episode dark comedy, “On Becoming a God” stars Kirsten Dunst as a water park employee who schemes her way through the ranks of a multi-level marketing company.



“Power” (Aug. 25, Starz, 8 p.m. ET) begins its final season with 10 episodes, followed by a final five episodes that will air in January. James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) is still determined to achieve legitimate business success but first he has to make his best friend Tommy (Joseph Sikora) pay for his betrayal of last season. There’s also the small matter of the Feds, who are closing in on him for past crimes. The season marks the directorial debut of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who is also executive producer. “Power” is Starz’s most-watched franchise and currently airs in more than 120 countries.



Report Card: A look at ratings winners and losers

Winners: VH1 renewed “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for season 12.



Losers: CBS cancelled “Instinct” after two seasons.

Melissa Crawley is the author of “Mr. Sorkin Goes to Washington: Shaping the President on Television’s ‘The West Wing.’” She has a Ph.D. in media studies and is a member of the Television Critics Association. To comment on Stay Tuned, email her at staytuned@outlook.com or follow her on Twitter at @mcstaytuned.