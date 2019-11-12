“Everything Inside” Stories by Edwidge Danticat. Alfred A. Knopf, New York, 2019. 223 pages. $29.95.



Stepping into Edwidge Danticat’s world is stepping into a more illuminated, truer, richer place than we are accustomed to in most media. But it’s our place. The place where you and I live in our heads, full of thoughts and feelings we know but most likely cannot capture and articulate with the gorgeous, devastating precision that Danticat puts to practice.



The eight short stories in her new book, “Everything Inside,” take place in a region that encompasses Haiti, the Caribbean and southern Florida. Enriched by a storyteller’s great skill and seasoned by the experiences of hardship, “Everything Inside” vibrates with life. Haiti is the heartbeat, keenly felt.



“Dosas,” the first story in the collection, is a fine way to begin. Elsie, 36, is the paid caretaker for Gaspard, who suffers from renal failure. Elsie’s husband, Blaise, left her and returned to Port-au-Prince with her best friend Olivia. While in Florida, the three formed a bond that briefly included a needy intimacy - “untwined, lonely, alone together.” When Blaise calls Elsie to say that Olivia has been kidnapped for ransom, she wires all $6,500 of her hard-earned savings. Despite Olivia’s betrayal of Elsie, Elsie worries for the woman’s safety.



There is much more to this terribly tense yet buoyant story that must be held back for the sake of the reader’s pleasure. It is one of eight - all commanding total attention and powerful emotional responses. Danticat metes out understated twists and startling surprises, dropping key information as if in passing - a sly but ever-earnest storyteller. Haiti may be the heartbeat here, but true is the through-line.



Nadia gets a phone call from “my father’s wife” to come to Miami to see him. He is dying. She’s never met Maurice and mistakenly believes he does not know of her existence. “In the Good Old Days” Nadia finds herself “mourning things I had no idea I’d lost.” The wry stories within the story - the father’s wife wears bells on her feet so that bedridden Maurice can track her comings and goings - are like precious ornaments on this beautiful living organic thing that seems to glow from within.



“The Port-au-Prince Marriage Special” is a cheap ring that tourists buy from street vendors and offer up to teenage girls, an implied promise, to win their virginity. The travelers disappear after a night or two, leaving the girls bereft and, in Mélisande’s case, with AIDS. The young nanny, who works for a couple that runs a hotel in Haiti, is miserable. The couple strive to provide people with work and medicine and ongoing education. They take Mélisande to get pills that turn out to be fake, like the ring she secretly covets. For a while the pills have a placebo effect, as the ring must, also. The reckoning, when it comes, is both devastating and freeing.



Despite the complexity of the stories she tells, Danticat’s characters express a clarity that’s impressive. They may suffer from loss, dementia or despair, but their voices are true and ascendant. “The Gift” is one of my favorite stories. Anika, a decorator in Florida, has an affair with a wealthy, married businessman. Both are from Haiti. At the time of the earthquake,

Thomas is in Haiti with his wife and child and Anika huddles with some of her students at a college in Florida where she teaches a class. While their families and friends in Haiti suffer and, in some instances die, the students and teachers join in what Anika feels to be a shallow ceremony. When Anika and Thomas connect again in Florida, seven months after the quake, he is deeply scarred and diminished. They spar, but at times, they let down their guard. “Maybe neither one of them was worthy of moments like this, but she wanted more of them.” As with all the other stories, the characters have a deep understanding of themselves, their struggles and their place in all of it.



“Sunrise, Sunset” is another special offering. The story is told from the point of view of both Carole, a grandmother with dementia, and Jeanne, her daughter who seems to be suffering from postpartum depression. We find out about the two women from their own thoughts but also from the way they see each other. Both versions of both women are true.



In many ways, this story is most exemplary of Danticat’s extraordinary talents and intentions. Motivating the older generation in her stories are the violence, poverty and fear they lived with in Haiti. Once in the United States, they strived to provide their children with resources, education and happiness - everything they didn’t have. They sacrificed themselves to provide for their families, as Carole did. She worked while her kids were at school so they could have extras, but kept her jobs secrets from her children. The father was seen as the breadwinner, and was complicit in the secret so the children would feel safer and cared for. But Carole, even as she loses touch with herself, has regrets. She sheltered her kids so much so “that they are now incapable of overcoming any kind of sadness.” It is normal, says Carole, to be unhappy. Carole’s “waning” is as real as is Jeanne’s withdrawal due to depression. Motherhood, Jeanne laments, is “a kind of foggy bubble.” The fog both women confront holds within it a circle of life that Danticat connects in the most original and wonderful ways.

Rae Padilla Francoeur is a writer and author who can be reached at rae@raefrancoeur.com.