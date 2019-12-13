Videogame publisher PlayWay S.A. and developer SimulaM caused a stir in the gaming industry and beyond it last week when they released the first trailer for their upcoming game “I Am Jesus Christ.”



″‘I Am Jesus Christ’ is a realistic simulator game inspired by stories from the New Testament of the Bible,” reads the game’s description on Steam, where it is expected to be available next year. “Check if you can perform all famous miracles from the Bible like Jesus Christ. It is a simulation game and you can try to save the world as He did. Are you ready to fight with Satan in the desert, exorcising demons and curing sick people? Or calm the storm in the sea?”



The game’s trailer shows Jesus creating fish out of nowhere for a fisherman, curing a blind woman, walking on water and calming the seas to save a small sailboat being battered by the waves and wind and him on the cross during the Crucifixion. The trailer ends by showing Jesus’ resurrection. It’s a well-made game trailer, but it’s unclear if it’s showing actual gameplay or if the footage is all pre-rendered like an animated movie and it’s just showing what the developers hope the game looks like when it’s finished.



While faith-based books have made a splash on the bestsellers list and some faith-based movies have done well at the box office, faith-based videogames have not really caught on the same way. There have of course been faith-based games for decades, with a lot of them being knockoffs of better made and more popular titles.



However, “I Am Jesus Christ” is receiving a lot of attention so far. Fox News ran a story on the game recently focused around the negative feedback the developers have received since the game’s fist trailer was released last week.



“Too far, PlayWay. Thumbs down,” wrote one commenter on PlayWay’s Facebook page in response to the trailer.



To me, “I Am Jesus Christ” does not sound like a smart move for any gaming company to make. Even if the game is wonderful and recreates Jesus’ life with dignity and intelligence, some people will call this blasphemous. I’m not sure who was really asking for this game.

