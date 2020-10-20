It’s a busy Friday night for streaming services, Christmas movies get an extreme head start and Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant anchor an addictive mystery.



Dispatches: Weekly TV news

The serial killer with an honor code will return in a 10-episode limited series on Showtime. “Dexter” is set to start production in early 2021, with a tentative premiere date scheduled for fall 2021. Michael C. Hall is back as Dexter Morgan, along with the series’ original showrunner, Clyde Phillips.



Apple TV+ is making the “Helpsters” episode, “Helpsters Halloween,” available for free from Oct. 16 to Nov. 2. The series is from the creators of “Sesame Street,” and features preschoolers who explore the power of teamwork.



From Oct. 19-23, ABC will premiere its five-part docuseries, “Our America: Living While Black,” during the network-owned television stations’ newscasts and debut the hour-long documentary on Oct. 24. The special focuses on multigenerational Black families in America dealing with policing, healthcare, education and racism.



Contenders: Shows to keep on your radar

“American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself” (Oct. 23, Showtime, 9 p.m. ET) is a documentary that takes viewers across the country to examine the divisions and capture the tensions among Americans during this consequential year. The film raises critical questions about our current time and asks if it’s possible to find a way toward unity.



Sacha Baron Cohen returns as Borat in, wait for it, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” (Oct. 23, Amazon). This time, Borat and his daughter (Irina Nowak) visit the U.S. for more crazy hijinks.



Borat has competition on Oct. 23 with the premiere of Sofia Coppola’s “On the Rocks” (Apple TV+), horror satire “Bad Hair” (Hulu), a documentary about the Boss’ latest album called “Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You” (Apple TV+), and “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix), which is the story of an orphaned chess prodigy (played by Anya Taylor-Joy) who, in the 1950s, tries to become a grandmaster while battling addiction.



If you’re in the mood to skip Halloween and Thanksgiving themed programming and go straight to Christmas movies, Hallmark and Lifetime are here for you. Lifetime has “Christmas on Ice” (Oct. 23, 8 p.m. ET) and Hallmark has “Jingle Bell Bride” (Oct. 24, 8 p.m. ET). Over on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, it’s “Christmas Tree Lane” (Oct. 24, 9 p.m. ET).



Following their work together on “Big Little Lies,” David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman team up again for “The Undoing” (Oct. 25, HBO, 9 p.m. ET). In this glossy thriller about rich people suffering, Kidman plays Grace, a therapist who becomes friends with the mother of a scholarship student at their sons’ elite school. Things start to unravel when a murder and the ensuing court case threaten to destroy Grace’s carefully constructed life, including her seemingly perfect marriage to an oncologist (Hugh Grant). The six-episode miniseries is based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel, “You Should Have Known.”



Report Card: Ratings winners and losers

Winners: Showtime renewed “Black Monday” for a third season and CBS All Access renewed “Star Trek: Discovery” for season four.



Losers: The upcoming ninth season of “Last Man Standing” (Fox) will be its last.

Melissa Crawley is the author of “Mr. Sorkin Goes to Washington: Shaping the President on Television’s ‘The West Wing.’” She has a Ph.D. in media studies and is a member of the Television Critics Association. To comment on Stay Tuned, email her at staytuned@outlook.com or follow her on Twitter at @mcstaytuned.