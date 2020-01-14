Karli Stineman joined girl’s basketball elite on Monday night in front of a packed house at home when she hit her 1000 career points as a Golden Eagle. She wasted no time in Mercer County’s contest with Ridgewood hitting her 1000 in the first quarter and finishing the night putting up 20 points in the Golden Eagles win. Stineman is a senior and has participated in volleyball, basketball, track and softball in her career with Mercer County.

Congratulations Karli!

Pick up the January 15, 2020 edition of The Times Record for the story and pictures.