Jarrod Barthomew's Pastoral Perspective

Summer is just around the corner. It will be here before you know it. No, really! If you are like my family, you are already planning the “family vacation.” Growing up, my parents made plans a few summers in advance just so they could be financially prepared. For those who took family vacations, what was the best family vacation experience? What was the worst family vacation experience?

My favorite family vacation growing up was the time my parents took us on out west. We took several trips out west, but this one was the first.

Before going on vacation, my dad and I went to the local junkyard and yanked a front bench seat out of a Mercury Cougar. We took that seat to some friends and they welded plates on the bottom of the seat. Dad and I then bolted the seat in the bed (behind the cab) of our 1979 F150 pick up. With a topper, a bench seat, a mattress and with two side windows open, I rode in the back of that truck from Iowa to Colorado.

I fell in love with reading on that trip. My mom had collected several Louis L’Amour books for me to read. “Taggart” was my favorite that summer. Oh, we were towing a camper too. We were campers.

We made it to Glenwood Springs, Col., when the pickup had spiked its oil pressure. We were stuck in Glenwood Spring for several days waiting for the truck to be repaired at the local Ford dealership.

That setback launched our family vacation into the best vacation ever. Come to think of it, this particular family vacation might have been my parents worse vacation ever. We had to make significant adjustments to our schedule and alter our trip.

My parents had to figure out how to pay for the repairs. Meanwhile, my sister and I were having a blast.

Family vacations were the norm for us growing up. My wife grew up with similar family vacation experiences and values. We made a promise early on in our marriage that we would establish family vacations as a norm. On one of our family vacations out west, our daughter Erica said, “We are the best on vacation.” We take that as a compliment and hope she meant it that way.

Don’t waste your family vacation. There are several things you can do to make your family vacation a tool and not just an event.

First, unplug your family. Unplugging in the current culture stream can be difficult, but if parameters are set early, unplugging can be an expectation that does not become a wedge of contention.

Unplugging encourages communicating effectively with one another. Family vacations can be a great time to recharge. Pick a family verse or series of verses for vacation to memorize together.

A good passage to memorize could be Psalm 1.

Second, no matter where you are on vacation, savor God’s handiwork (Psalm 96:11,12; Psalm 19:1). His creative genius gives us countless moments to show our gratitude for this gift of life and experience on the planet He created.

Celebrate as a family. Hike. Walk. Canoe. Swim. Lay out on a beach. Whatever you do, find a way as a family to thank God for the experience (James 1:17; 1 Timothy 4:4-5).

Third, be intentional. I am not sure if there is anything worse in this world than passive parenting (I have been guilty of this). Look for opportunities to teach your children while on family vacation (Deuteronomy 4:9).

Fourth, maybe your family vacation could be a mission trip where you serve together as a family. In the book of Nehemiah and in 2 Chronicles, when it came time to build a wall or city, leaders counted on families to serve together. What better way than to teach your children to use some of their time on family vacation to serve others? (Philippians 2:3,4; 1 Peter 4:10,11).

Finally, family vacations can be a prime opportunity to work through adversity. Sometimes, family vacations do not go as planned. Teaching your children the fine art of flexibility, patience and love will only serve them as they grow up and live through this broken and messy world (Proverbs 3:5-6).

This summer, do not just plan to take a trip as a family. Don’t waste your vacation. Leverage the gift of time to create memories that become valuable treasures to a legacy of a life well-lived. We only have a few years to make a significant impact on our children. Don’t waste your family vacation! Make plans now to be intentional, prepared, and prayerful asking God to do great things with your family this summer.