Rev. Jarrod Bartholomew's Pastoral Perspective

We recently completed our first “Stuff-A-Truck” Initiative! Pontiac Bible Church had the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with our local schools and local businesses to collect food for our five local food pantries, including the Salvation Army.

We want to thank all those who participated in making the “Stuff-A-Truck” Initiative a success. It was a very good first year and we are already looking forward to the second annual “Stuff-A-Truck” event.

Our goal was to fill our local pantries to overflowing and through the Initiative, we collected more than $4,000 worth of food and items which we distributed amongst the five pantries.

Did you know that our local Livingston County Food Pantry services about an average of 650 families a month? (That’s one visit per house hold each month.)

Did you know that our local schools are doing their very best to make sure students have access to some of the basic necessities that maybe we sometimes take for granted?

Alesha Kendrick, our Local Outreach director, saw a specific need in our community that could use some attention and compassion and she led the charge to meet that specific need. What a joy to be a part of something bigger than ourselves and bigger than our abilities on our own.

Why am I talking about this event as part of a Pastoral Perspective article? Because, I must confess that sometimes I get wrapped up in my own life and forget about the community around me … the community where God placed me to be a light and to make a difference for the gospel.

Because we are called to follow Jesus in joyful obedience to care for the hurting, the poor, and the marginalized.

Because we are called to bring the transforming hope of Jesus to Livingston County.

One of the most poignant moments in the public ministry life of Jesus is recorded in Matthew 14, right after John the Baptist had been beheaded. When Jesus heard of the murder of John the Baptist, he “withdrew from there in a boat to a desolate place by himself.”

No doubt, Jesus needed the time away, but the people wouldn’t have it. They “followed him on foot from the towns.” What happened next has reformed my thinking.

Here, Jesus needed time away from a busy life and he probably needed time to mourn the death of John the Baptist. Yet, when the crowd got up to him, he saw a need and he met a need.

Matthew 14:14 says, “When he [Jesus] went ashore he saw a crowd, and he had compassion on them and healed their sick.”

One translation of the Bible says that he was “moved with compassion.” That phrase “moved with compassion” is very vivid. It is the picture of ripping one’s chest open in anguish for those who are suffering.

In his own weariness and sadness, His eyes were not fixed on His circumstances. He was not “put out” by those in need. Jesus sees the need and meets the need in one of the greatest miracles outside of the resurrection. Jesus fed more than 5,000 with five loaves of bread and two fish. He took something small and made it great.

Could Jesus take something small, like a few thousand dollars worth of groceries and multiply it to feed the families of Livingston County who are in need? Absolutely.

Did Jesus meet every need of every crowd with which He came in contact? He did not. He did not meet every need he came across in his lifetime. That was never His goal. His goal was to meet a much greater need.

What could possibly be a greater need than to feed someone so they could be physically satisfied? Jesus knew that there was a much greater need to be satisfied spiritually.

Jesus even said in John 6, “I am the bread of life; whoever comes to me shall never hunger, and whoever believes in me will never thirst.”

Meeting someone’s physical needs could result in an opportunity to meet a spiritual need as well. What Jesus was telling them was that He is the only One who can truly satisfy. Interestingly, He used food to get His analogy across to the crowds.

If you and/or your church desire to meet the needs of the community in which God has placed you, you may want to take a close look at your involvement and effectiveness as you are moved by compassion.

May I recommend a book before you get started? “When Helping Hurts: How to Alleviate Poverty Without Hurting the Poor … and Yourself” by Steve Corbett and Brian Fikkert. It will challenge your thinking and your assumptions about helping. It will give you the tools to get laser-focused on what you can do as you begin meeting needs while at the same time affirming that you can not possibly meet every need.

How amazing it is to be a part of this local community that is filled with people who care!