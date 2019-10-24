What’s the most valuable home improvement skill? Learning to calculate square footage ranks right up there. Accurate measurements mean you’ll buy the correct amount of supplies and get your project done right. Find out just how simple it is.

What is square footage?

Also known as area, square footage is the two-dimensional measurement of a flat surface. In home improvement terms, this measurement is essential for accurately figuring quantities of material you’ll need. (For specific materials, watch for my upcoming guide "Building materials: How much to buy?")

Calculate square footage

Square footage = length (or height, for vertical surfaces) x width. That’s the basic formula to calculate square footage. Simple, right? Examples: Square footage of a floor 15 feet long and 10 feet wide = 15 times 10, or 150 square feet. Square footage of a wall 8 feet high and 12 feet wide = 8 x 12, or 96 square feet.

To make things even simpler, check out this construction square footage calculator from Omni Calculator. It does the math for you - even if you have to calculate the square footage of multiple surfaces. Very handy when, say, you plan to paint the walls of a room.

Popular projects where you need to calculate square footage

- Remodeling and construction - house addition, shed

- Flooring - hardwood, laminate, vinyl, etc.

- Heating and cooling - insulation

- Landscaping - garden beds, container gardens, fishpond

- Painting - walls, ceiling, accent wall, shelving

- Tile - backsplash, floor, patio

Get the full article at https://www.networx.com/article/calculate-square-footage-home-improvement.