It is interesting that the scripture readings for today sort of reflected a concern that is beginning to grow in our society since some of the governors expanded the "Stay-at-Home "orders for the month of May. As stated in the gospel message today, Jesus tells His apostles, "Go into the whole world and proclaim the Gospel to every creature."

I can tell you that our priests, ministers and pastors are "chomping at the bit" to get out into the world. The concern comes from a young lady who informed me that domestic violence seems to be on the increase in our families. Maybe this little pictorial of those protesting might be a little reminder to us that at times, we are not living the message in our first reading:

These individuals could just as easily take that same attitude back to their family. When with loved ones, practicing virtue all the time can be a challenge, but acting out vice (our frustrations) can be much easier. Let us remember from first Peter’s reading: "Beloved: Clothe yourselves with humility in your dealings with one another, for: God opposes the proud but bestows favor on the humble. So, humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time. Cast all your worries upon him because he cares for you. Be sober and vigilant. Your opponent the Devil is prowling around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour. Resist him, steadfast in faith, knowing that your brothers and sisters throughout the world undergo the same sufferings."

We are all going through the same suffering!

This is not just for adults either. I know what teenagers and young adults are going through but remember what Jesus did. After going to His Father’s house, the temple and was discussing with the wise men of Jerusalem, when Joseph and Mary found their young teenager in the temple, He went home and obeyed them.

This family time lasted until he began his ministry in His 30s. He was humble and obeyed them.

What a loving and virtuous house that was created when parents and children are living out the life of Christ together. Things can become difficult if someone begins acting like the people in this picture.

Folks, the one Body of Christ is active physically, spiritually or virtually today. This isolation is not going to last forever. The bishops, priests and pastors know this and when prudence allows, we will be back together in our churches.

When you come back, the priests are going to be interested in your stories. How did you choose to grow in holiness while away from the sacramental life? Did you do spiritual reading, watch the great You Tube videos that our priests and ministers created to keep you strong spiritually to fight against the Devil who is looking to devour you?

What about the great activities the ministers are doing in Livingston County area? Feeding the school children as they are doing their online classes. Our food pantries are open and young college adults bring food to their cars or delivering food to houses. Our ministers are also using technology to bring the "Word of God" to the people until we once again can have table fellowship with the people of God.

Did you pray more as a family and create your own chapel within your own homes?

When we finally get together, I think we should have a "witness talk" during our services to share our experiences. It will be interesting hearing from the people. We might be surprised that this country is not just a bunch of individuals, but families of God going through similar trials. Do we turn to God or act like the individuals protesting in the picture?

This is a blimp on our earthly radar people when we look back in time. Right now, we are an island surrounded by the waters of the Coronavirus and we cannot get off the island until it is deemed safe to get in our boats and venture to our communities and places of worship. We will survive if we trust in God, love our family members and help our neighbors when we can.

I am praying for my eight brothers and sisters, my extended cheeseheads, my spiritual families and our communities. Remember, God is Love and His Love conquers all!

Father David Sabel is pastor of the Catholic Churches of St. Joseph, Flanagan, St. Mary’s Lexington, St. Joseph, Chenoa and St. Peter and Paul in Chatsworth.