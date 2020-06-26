Daphne Johnson and Caleb Tyson of Flanagan are the parents of a baby girl born at 6:14 p.m. on June 22, 2020, at OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac. Miss Johnson came into the world weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces and at 20½ inches long.

A boy was born to Jessica Lowery and Austin Lash of El Paso at 11:18 p.m. on June 22, 2020, at OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac. Master Lowery weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was 21 inches long when he entered the world.