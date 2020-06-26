Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. Stark of Pontiac are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

Stark and the former Teresa M. Haberkorn were married July 1, 1950, at St. John's Catholic Church in Cullom. Their attendants were Robert Gray, Margaret Haberkorn Ruebling, H.W. Read, Patricia Hassett Merriman and flower girls Mary Haberkorn Gillespie and Catherine Haberkorn Bailey.

They are the parents of six children, Gregory (Teri) Stark of Ashkum, Nancy (Michael) Somers of Naperville, Lori (David) Harroun of Bloomington, Patricia (Mark) McDermott of Kempton, Sally (James) Moritz of Piper City and Jeffrey (Christine) Stark of Pontic. They also have 19 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

Engaged in farming, they lived with their family in the Askum and Cullom communities until the fall of 2019 when they moved to Pontiac.

Together with their family, the couple hopes to celebrate this joyful occasion in the near future. Their family invites family and friends to honor their 70 loving years together with a card or note sent to 215 E. Washington, Apt. 610, Pontiac, IL 61764.