The 27th annual Adopt a Duck Race will be held today at Humiston-Riverside Park, near the Splash Pad. A long-time supporter of the Boys & Girls Club, representatives of Good Samaritan will also be on hand with a table to play games. More games are available as well.

This event would not be possible without its sponsors, and during these tough times, the Boys & Girls Club of Livingston County encourages visiting local businesses. Through the local businesses' generosity some 1,500 members with an additional outreach youth of 4,200 yearly are offered before- and after-school programming, mentoring, sports, building future leaders, high school robotics and so much more!

The ducks will be dropped into the Vermilion River at 2 p.m. thanks to the Pontiac Street Department. Tickets will be sold at County Market and at the Splash Pad from from 8 a.m.–noon.