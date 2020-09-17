Gynecologic cancers are the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells originating in the female reproductive organs. To provide an understanding of this disease, September is Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month.

It is estimated that this year 98,000 women will be diagnosed with a gynecologic cancer and some 30,000 will die from the disease. There are five types of gynecologic cancers including ovarian, endometrial/uterine, cervical, vulvar and vaginal cancer.

Several factors contribute gynecologic cancers, including inherited traits and environmental factors; however, there are also a number of risk behaviors that are within individuals’ control, such a smoking, which may increase a woman’s risk for these types of cancers.

Almost all cervical cancers and some cancers of the vagina and vulva are caused by a virus known as HPV, or Human Papillomavirus. The HPV vaccination has been shown to have tremendous success in reducing rates of HPV. The HPV vaccination series is recommended to be given to both girls and boys beginning age 11, but most anyone may receive the series of shots until age 27.

Appointments for the HPV vaccination may be scheduled with the Livingston County Health Department (LCHD) by calling 815-844-7174 x210.

Early detection greatly increases the successful treatment of gynecological cancers. LCHD Planning clinic offers annual reproductive wellness visits for both women and men, as well as pap screenings for women. If cost is a barrier to screening, the LCHD is here to help. Through the Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program, administered by the LCHD, women ages 21-64 without health insurance can receive free pap screenings. Women of the same age who have health insurance with a high deductible may also receive assistance to cover their deductible if they need diagnostic or treatment services. For Family Planning appointments and questions, contact the LCHD at 815-844-7174 x221.