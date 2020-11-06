I was the first person to notice her. We were gathered at her apartment to play games. She slid off the couch in slow motion and crumpled into a ball on the floor and began to sob. Sandy’s body lurched and heaved as tears fell on the floor.

I was a dumb college boy. I didn’t know what to do so I simply sat down beside her. I was soon joined by several other friends who sat with her and prayed as she cried.

Finally, she took a deep breath and said, "I know God has forgiven me of my sins. I get that part." She was a brand new Christian, having come to faith through our college ministry less than two weeks before.

She took a deep breath and continued, "But how could He ever forgive me for …?" She peeled back her soul and revealed her deepest, darkest secret shame. I had known her for years and had no idea.

The room became deathly still as her question hung in the air.

In the past month, I’ve had three different people ask me how they can learn to forgive themselves. Even in the midst of a pandemic and a contentious election, their hearts were hurting and they were looking for peace. They were living with a backpack full of shame and guilt and it kept them from running their race with freedom and joy.

Do you have sin that haunts you? Have you ever asked the question how do you forgive yourself? It’s not a new question. In fact, the Apostle Peter had to learn this the hard way.

She was probably half his size. A teenage servant girl approached Peter in the glow of the fire and asked if he was with Jesus. This Jesus was being questioned in a upper room while Peter warmed himself by the fire.

Peter looked at her in the eye and panicked. He denied he knew Jesus and moved away from the fire into the shadows.

She asked again, noting his Galilean accent, which stood out like a person from Alabama trying order clam chowder in Boston. Again, Peter denied that he was a part of Jesus’ group.

A third time, she accused him and this time he called down curses on himself and denied he even knew Jesus.

Bold, brash Peter. The Peter who declared that even if everyone else abandoned Jesus, he would die with Him. The same Jesus that drew the sword and cut off an ear in the garden when Jesus was being arrested.

In the distance, Peter heard a rooster crow. Then Peter remembered that Jesus had said that before the night was over he would deny him three times.

Dr. Luke tells us in his Gospel that Jesus turned and looked at Peter at this exact moment and Peter burst into tears.

Was the look of disappointment and scorn? Did Jesus shake His head and mouth, "You’re such a failure" to Peter?

I believe that Jesus looked at him with deep compassion. Being a human was hard. Peter had responded out of fear instead of faith. Who of us couldn’t understand that reaction?

Later that day, Peter witnessed Jesus, His leader and friend that he had denied, be nailed to a cross and suffer and die for the sins of the world. Every sin, past or present and future. Even denying Jesus was covered by this blood.

There are two very different reactions to failure in the Gospels. Judas betrayed Jesus with a kiss. He regretted this deeply and tried to return the money he was paid. His guilt and shame became too much for him and he killed himself. But it didn’t have to be this way.

After the resurrection, Jesus sat by a fire and asked Peter three times if he loved Him, once for each denial. It was a restoration breakfast.

Peter sighed deeply and finally said, "Lord, You know all things. You know I love you."

Jesus wasn’t focused on Peter’s past but his future when He commissioned him to "Feed His sheep." Peter would go on to be one of the most powerful evangelists the world had ever known.

As Sandy rocked back and forth, we got to share with her the greatest news ever. Yes, Jesus can forgive even THAT sin because He forgives all sin to those who will simply tell Him that they are sorry.

"If you confess your sins, Jesus is faithful and just to forgive you of all sins and cleanse you of unrighteousness." (I John 1:9)

How do you forgive yourself? You set your feet on the rock solid promises of God’s Word.

If you are a born again Christ Follower, your sins have been removed "as far as the east from the west." (Psalm 103:10-12)

If you are a born again Christ Follower, you don’t have to live in condemnation — "Therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus." (Romans 8:1)

If you are a born again Christ Follower, you don’t have to live in shame — "Those who look to him are radiant; their faces are never covered with shame." (Psalm 34:5)

Peter understood that Jesus’ death on the cross was enough. It covered even his worst sins and failures.

That night Sandy learned to forgive herself. Twenty-five years later, she is still walking with Jesus in freedom and forgiveness.

How about you? Are you ready to accept the forgiveness that Jesus offers? If you have accepted that offer, are you ready to forgiveness yourself?

Rev. Jefferson M. Williams is pastor at Chenoa Baptist Church