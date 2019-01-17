Duo joins headliner Justin Moore for Aug. 10 festival at Galva Park District

Half of the 2019 Back Road Music Festival lineup is set.

Festival organizers announced the duo Walker McGuire as the second act for the Aug. 10 concert at the Galva Park District.

Walker McGuire joins headliner Justin Moore in the four-act lineup.

“The biggest thing with them is that their live show is very good,” said Nik Grafelman, organizer of the Back Road festival along with Tyler Glaser.

Grafelman said Walker McGuire will take the stage at 4 p.m. and open the Aug. 10 show.

“For us, we want to start the show with a bang,” Grafelman said. “I think we picked a good one. People will be surprised by them.”

Grafelman and Glaser are working on the other two artists to round out the lineup, and hope to have those locked down and ready to announce by the end of February.

Grafelman said the emphasis is on high-energy acts, like the Back Road has attracted in the past.

Walker McGuire bio

Here’s background on Walker McGuire from the duo’s website — www.walkermcguire. com:

There are brothers in blood, and then there are brothers in spirit. Jordan Walker and Johnny McGuire may not look like family or share a last name, but you wouldn’t know it by hearing them sing.

Signed to BBR Music Group’s Stoney Creek Records as the duo Walker McGuire, Jordan and Johnny take an opposites-attract approach to their music, fusing electrifying “brotherly” harmonies with a fresh new take on modern country.

After meeting onstage at a writers round just days after moving to Nashville, Jordan — the “super country” guy, raised in Texas with a love for classics like Keith Whitley and Dan Seals — and Johnny — the quintessential “rootsy” guy, a Kansas City native schooled by left-of-center icons like Tom Petty and John Prine — discovered a yin-and-yang musical connection that fit together like puzzle pieces — and the duo Walker McGuire was born.

“If you put us in a room with 100 people and everybody listed the kind of music they grew up on, there’s no way you would put us together,” Jordan explains with a laugh. “It was one of those written-in-the-stars things you just can’t deny.”

Since solidifying their bond, Walker McGuire have set to work honing their sound on the road, building an under-the-radar fanbase and playing close to 300 cross-country shows each year.

“The sound ranges from those old-school ballads to really uptempo, in-your-face pop-country rock,” Johnny explains.

“We tell people, if you took Keith Whitley and Tom Petty and intersected them at Matchbox 20, that’s kind of what we’re going for,” Jordan adds.

Far from a copy-cat act, though, Walker McGuire write story songs within a modern country style that is 100 percent their own – rooted in classic themes and sounds, but with an added touch of wit and sometimes flat-out comedy.

“When we started writing together, we didn’t have some guy who already had a few No. 1s saying ‘Hey, I’ve got a system,’” says Jordan. “We just did our own thing and now people are saying ‘Hey, what are these guys doing?’”

Since earning placement on Spotify in spring of 2016, its Top 40 debut single “Til Tomorrow” has been streamed 22 million times — which the guys playfully jest is way more times than they could click on it.

Guided by veteran producer Mickey Jack Cones (Dustin Lynch, Joe Nichols), these odd-couple “brothers” are each talented artists in their own right. But when put together, they’re simply unforgettable. More than 200,000 miles in a beat-up van has introduced their once-in-a-generation sound to fans across the country, and now it’s time to take the next step. But even though they’re out of the van, into a bus and working on their debut release, some things will never change.

“At the end of the day, you can impress your peers in Nashville with the songs you wrote, but can you go out and entertain the guy who just worked 9 to 5 and really doesn’t even want to be there, but his wife dragged him out?” Jordan asks. “That’s the big picture.”

The duo’s latest single, the reflective “Growin’ Up” is available everywhere now.

Early bird specials

Tickets for the sixth annual Back Road concert are available online — www.thebackroad musicfestival.com — for the early bird price of $40 for general admission and $60 for the hog trough through Jan. 31.

Tickets can also be purchased locally at the Galva Pharmacy and Hog Country Studios in Kewanee.

Back Road organizers are also offering another ticket option for the 2019 event — the Hoker Trucking VIP Area.

A ticket in the Hoker Trucking VIP Area gives fans an exclusive festival laminate, picnic tables, private bar and plenty of room to move. The area will be located next to the stage.

Information on the VIP Area is available on the Back Road website.