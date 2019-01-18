Principal Jerry Becker and the district’s board of education recognized Galva’s regional championship eighth grade girls basketball team Monday night

Principal Jerry Becker and the district’s board of education recognized Galva’s regional championship eighth grade girls basketball team Monday night.

Team members are Taylor Haga, Olivia Jones, Sarah Kaiser, Kendall Rogers, Alexis Spivey, Lexi Stone, Ava Strom and Kali Yelm. The team is coached by Jackie Clucas and Mark Jeffrey.

"It is my honor and privilege to recognize and commend all of the Galva eighth grade girls basketball players and their families for being part of a special and memorable regular season and IESA postseason tournament,” Becker said. “Their dedication and teamwork resulted in a 39-24 victory over the top-seeded Annawan Bravettes to win the first-ever IESA Regional championship in Galva Junior High history.”

Becker noted head coach Jackie Clucas led a group of dedicated young athletes who finished the regular season with a 16-7 record and won the regional championship game in a dominating fashion. The team went on to play in the sectional round of the IESA tournament and lost to an undefeated Immaculate Conception Catholic School (ICS) team from Monmouth.

“The families of the players also deserve a huge thank you for their support and dedication to our student athletes,” Becker said. “Whether we play at home or away, we bring the greatest fans a team could ever have.”

“We are very proud of our junior high athletes here at Galva Junior-Senior High, and the 2018 eighth grade girls basketball team is truly a special group,” Becker concluded. “Their success was shared by all of us and we wish them continued success as they move on to high school."