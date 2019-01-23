A Galva teenager has been reported missing, according to a post on the Facebook page of the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network.

According to the post, Caleste Marie Bricker of Galva was last seen around 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21, in Galva. Bricker is described as 5-foot-6 and 128 pounds.

If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Galva Police Department at (309) 937-3911.