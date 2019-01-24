State-ranked Wethersfield has landed the top seed in the Lincoln Trail Conference boys basketball tournament.

The tourney is hosted by West Central and starts with pool play Thursday, Jan. 24, in the West Central High School and Elementary gyms in Biggsville.

Princeville checks in with the second seed, followed by Mercer County third and ROWVA-Williamsfield fourth. The Galva Wildcats are seeded sixth in the tourney, with Ridgewood next at seventh.

Pools, schedule

Here are the pools and schedule for the tournament:

Pool A — No. 1 Wethersfield, No. 4 ROWVA-Williamsfield, No. 5 Annawan, No. 8 West Central and No. 9 United.

Pool B — No. 2 Princeville, No. 3 Mercer County, No. 6 Galva, No. 7 Ridgewood and No. 10 Stark County.

Thursday, Jan. 24 — ROWVA-Williamsfield vs. United at 6 p.m. and Wethersfield vs. West Central at 7:30 p.m. at HS gym; Princeville vs. Stark County at 6 p.m. and Mercer County vs. Ridgewood at 7:30 p.m. in elementary gym. Annawan and Galva byes.

Friday, Jan. 25 — Annawan vs. ROWVA-Williamsfield at 6 p.m. and Ridgewood vs. Galva at 7:30 p.m. in elementary gym; Mercer County vs. Stark County at 6 p.m. and West Central vs. United at 7:30 p.m. in HS gym. Wethersfield and Princeville byes.

Saturday, Jan. 26 — United vs. Wethersfield at 1 p.m., Stark County vs. Ridgewood at 2:30 p.m., Galva vs. Princeville at 4 p.m. and West Central vs. Annawan at 5:30 p.m. in HS gym. ROWVA-Williamsfield and Mercer County byes.

Tuesday, Jan. 29 — Ridgewood vs. Princeville at 6 p.m. and ROWVA-Williamsfield vs. West Central at 7:30 p.m. in HS gym; Galva vs. Mercer County at 6 p.m. and Annawan vs. Wethersfield at 7:30 p.m. in elementary gym. United and Stark County byes.

Friday, Feb. 1 — Wethersfield vs. ROWVA-Williamsfield at 6 p.m. and Princeville vs. Mercer County at 7:30 p.m. in HS gym; Stark County vs. Galva at 6 p.m. and United vs. Annawan at 7:30 p.m. in elementary gym. West Central and Ridgewood byes.

Saturday, Feb. 2 — Ninth-place game at noon, seventh-place game at 1:30 p.m., fifth-place game at 3 p.m., third-place game at 4:30 p.m. and championship game at 6 p.m. All games in high school gym.