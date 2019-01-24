Day two (Thursday, Jan. 24) of testimony in the Galva murder case could include James Love testifying on his own behalf.

Day two (Thursday, Jan. 24) of testimony in the Galva murder case could include James Love testifying on his own behalf.

Day one of testimony mostly featured law enforcement and three others, including Sharon Love, the wife of James, along with Colyn Glisan, who was in the truck driven by Xavier Hartman.

The murder trial began about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 23) after some electronic issues in the courtroom were resolved. Before the jury came in Wednesday, Circuit Associate Judge Anthony Vaupel reviewed a few matters.

That included Knox County Assistant State's Attorney Brian Kerr, who is prosecuting the case with ASA Andrew Stuckart, revealing that no DNA evidence would be presented at trial. Delays in processing that DNA was the reason the case was continued from November to January.

Defense attorney Todd Ringel, who is representing James E. Love, 59, Knox Road Road 2000E, Galva, along with attorney Doug Johnson, had questioned why DNA would play a factor in the case. Love is charged with first-degree murder and two shooting charges for the June 2018 shooting death of Xavier Hartman, 18, near Love's rural Galva home.

Kerr also said prosecutors could complete their part of the trial by Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning, depending on how winter weather affected witnesses traveling to Galesburg for the trial. Ringel said he expected his case to take about half a day.

Closing statements could occur late Thursday afternoon or Friday morning before the case goes to the jury.

Vaupel made sure to say he wanted decorum from the gallery during the trial and said if anyone is involved in improper conduct, they would be held in contempt and remain in the Knox County jail until the trial concludes.

"I will not allow the antics of anyone in the gallery to affect this trial," Vaupel said.

Lastly, before the jury came out Vaupel again asked Kerr about plea negotiation. Kerr said an offer of pleading guilty to second-degree murder with a sentence to be determined by the judge, what is known as an open plea, was extended to Love on Tuesday.

Love rejected that offer.

Three law enforcement officials testified Wednesday morning along with brief testimony from Melissa Kelly, Hartman's mother, and Colyn Glisan, who was in Hartman's truck at the time of the crash.

Glisan said he left work at about 5 or 6 p.m. June 18, 2018, to go fishing and drinking near a lake. Hartman would later arrive at the same party, where they continued to drink. The two later went on a beer run, returned to the party and continued to drink.

At one point Glisan wanted to leave but felt too intoxicated to drive, so he asked Hartman to drive him back to his Galva home, as Hartman was "in better shape" than Glisan, who had to work the next day, according to Glisan's testimony Wednesday.

Hartman lost control of his truck and it rolled onto its side along a rural road near Love's residence. The two tried to jump on the side of the truck to get it to flip back over when a man asked them their names and then turned and walked with them to a house, Love's home.

Glisan and Love were walking side-by-side while Hartman was behind them. Hartman asked Love why he wouldn't help them and Love reportedly said he was going to call the police, Glisan said.

At that point, there was a scuffle between Love and Hartman, and Glisan, who previously worked at Springfield Armory assembling guns, and owns firearms himself, heard a slide being racked, or a round being chambered, in a pistol.

"I was thinking, 'why would there be a gun?' I jumped in the ditch and heard a gunshot," Glisan said Wednesday.

After that first shot, he heard Love yell, "Damn it, keep your hands off me," Glisan said.

After hearing the shot, he stood up out and took off running through a field. Before that, he saw Hartman and Love with their hands on each other, almost in a wrestling stance. He heard the second shot as he was running away.

"I didn't know if I was being shot at. After that one, I heard, 'Goddamn it, I told you to stop'," Glisan said.

He said there were about two to three minutes between the two shots and that nothing was said until after the first shot, which has been called a "warning shot" in previous descriptions.

Three law enforcement officials testified Wednesday morning, which mostly dealt with who had possession of Love's firearm after the incident. It also included the first statement Love made to law enforcement after receiving medical care at OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg.

Knox County Deputy Paul Cates, who transported Love to the Galesburg hospital from the scene, said he was directed by then-Detective Sgt. Jason Landers, now a county captain, to interview Love. Before Cates left the scene. Knox County Sgt. Joe Sims read Love his Miranda rights.

In summary, Cates said Love told him he left his residence to check on the crash, grabbed a gun on the way out the door and was approached by an individual in an "aggressive manner" who he told to stop.

Love then reportedly told Cates he fired a round into the roadway, then a second into the ground while back-pedaling, was then struck in the face by Hartman and fired the third shot at close range.

Wednesday afternoon featured more testimony from law enforcement, but also included hearing from Sharon Love, who has been married to James Love for 38 years.

She said her husband left their house in the early morning hours of June 19 to check on a crash after hearing a loud noise and someone swearing loudly. Her husband called her briefly from his cellphone for her to call 911, which ended up going to Henry County 911 dispatch.

The reason Sharon Love called from her landline was because their home has enhanced 911 by which dispatch can pinpoint the location of the call.

After her testimony, the 911 call from about 12:30 a.m. June 19, 2018, was played.

"I think they rolled their truck. My husband is out there and said it's not a good situation. There's fighting out there so we need some cops," Sharon Love is heard saying to Henry County dispatch, who was attempting to determine who to send because the Loves live near the Henry-Knox County line.

"We need cops out here. I heard a gunshot. OK, I need cops now."

Robert Connelly: (309) 343-7181, ext. 266; rconnelly@register-mail.com; @RConnelly_

For up to date coverage of the trial, go to The Register-Mail’s website — www.galesburg.com