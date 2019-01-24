Mother Nature remains undefeated.

Weather played havoc with the Lincoln Trail Conference girls basketball tournament, and Princeville athletic director Jeff Kratzer was forced to cancel the event after the most recent bout of uncooperative winter weather Tuesday.

“Due to hazardous road conditions and potential icing later this evening (Tuesday) we will not put our teams in danger of traveling today,” Kratzer said via e-mail. “This will end the tournament altogether due to schedule conflicts of all schools in the conference.”

Three pool play sessions were postponed due to weather during the event — Jan. 12, 19 and 22 — along with the final day of games, which had been moved from Jan. 19 to Jan. 25.

Pool play results

The tourney cancellation ended what promised to be an entertaining battle for the title.

Six teams remained in the hunt for the tourney championship entering the final round of pool play.

Here are the pool play standings upon the tourney’s cancellation:

Pool A — Annawan 3-0, Princeville 3-1, West Central 2-1, ROWVA 0-3, United 0-3.

Pool B — Wethersfield 2-1, Ridgewood 2-1, Mercer County 2-1, Stark County 2-2, Galva 0-3.

Annawan entered as the No. 5 seed, but the Bravettes upset top-seeded Princeville and needed a win over No. 4 West Central to advance to the championship game and play for their ninth straight LTC tourney title.

Final night of games

On what turned out to be the final night of pool play on Thursday, Jan. 17, Princeville defeated West Central 41-33, Wethersfield handled Stark County 63-49, Ridgewood topped Galva 49-24 and Annawan remained unbeaten in pool play with a 55-39 win over ROWVA.

Kendall Lewis led a balanced attack with 11 points to pace Ridgewood over Galva. Lauren Curry added 10 points and 10 Spartans scored in the victory. Josie Williams paced Galva with 12 points.

Annawan hit ROWVA with a 19-7 run in the opening quarter en route to improving to 3-0 in pool play. Calyn Garza led the Lady Tigers with 10 points.

Back to LTC play

The conference returned to regular-season action Monday night, and Galva came up a point shy in its upset bid against Stark County.

The Lady Wildcats fell to Stark County 43-42.

Galva led 10-5 at the quarter and 22-21 at the half. Darrah Schilling tallied 16 of her game-high 19 points in the opening half for the Lady Cats.

Stark County moved in front 33-27 after three frames and held off a Galva challenge down the stretch. Brynn Patty fueled Galva’s late run with eight points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Galva drops to 5-20 overall and 0-6 in the LTC.

Also Monday, Princeville remained unbeaten in the regular-season race by handling Ridgewood 66-40 and Mercer County defeated ROWVA 60-45.

Mia Ponce-Voss topped ROWVA with 11 points.

The LTC standings heading down the stretch run are Princeville 6-0, Stark County 5-1, West Central 4-1, Wethersfield 4-2, Annawan 2-3, Mercer County 3-3, Ridgewood and United 2-4, ROWVA 1-5, Galva 0-6.