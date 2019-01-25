After searching for the perfect replacement to fill the shoes of Ossian, we have finally found a new director for the Senior Citizens Center. We have chosen Pam Kelly because of her expertise with senior citizens.

(Ed. Note — The Board of Directors of the Galva Senior Citizens Center has submitted this guest column announcing the center’s new director, Pam Kelly.)

We are proud to announce that Pam Kelly is taking over the position of director at the Galva Senior Citizens Center, recently vacated by longtime director Carolyn Ossian.

After searching for the perfect replacement to fill the shoes of Ossian, we have finally found a new director for the Senior Citizens Center. We have chosen Pam Kelly because of her expertise with senior citizens. Her experience and credentials in long term care are a great match for what the center needs in order to meet the challenges which await us in the future.

Pam has been an expert in her field in Knox, Warren and Henry counties, serving senior citizens for the past 25 years. She has been a long-term care administrator, Hospice director and marketing expert. She attended DuPage College in Glen Ellyn to receive her certification in Health Care Administration after graduating from Black Hawk East College.

Pam will be responsible for the growth and development of the center. She will serve as the main public contact person and spokesperson for the center. She will represent the center in all professional business capacities.

Pam comes to us from Dahinda, where she moved from Galva after spending 25 years raising her family here. Pam and her husband, Kim, have been married 37 years and are the parents of three children — Jeremiah Kelly, Hilary Kelly and Kirsten Autery. They also have six grandchildren.

The public will have the opportunity to meet Kelly at an open house on Wednesday, Feb. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the center on the day she begins her new position. The public is invited for cake and punch, and to welcome Pam back to Galva.