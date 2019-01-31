Girls basketball regionals start next week. Here's a look at 11 regionals throughout the area: Princeville, United, Roanoke-Benson, South Fulton, Dwight, Annawan, Midwest Central, Camp Point Central/Southeastern, Mercer County, Erie/Prophetstown, Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

Girls basketball programs will try to shake off the rust throughout the weekend and then shift their attention toward the postseason. Title defenses are on the line throughout the region and multiple teams could be poised for deep runs through the state tournament. Here is what to watch heading into next week's regionals:

CLASS 1A

Princeville

Mon., Feb. 4

Game 1 at 7:00 pm: (9) North Fulton vs. (10) ROWVA

Wed., Feb. 6

Game 2 at 6:00 pm: (2) Brimfield vs. Winner Game 1

Game 3 at 7:30 pm: (3) Princeville vs. (6) Ridgewood

Thu., Feb. 7

Game 4 at 7:00 pm: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Outlook: North Fulton beat ROWVA handily in the first matchup between the teams back in December and Brimfield did the same to North Fulton that same month. Princeville has a big win from earlier in the season over Ridgewood but that contest happened just a week and a half ago. Ridgewood has some size and could still be sneaky. Brimfield has two wins over Princeville but, whereas the previous games were in Brimfield, should they meet a third time it would happen in Princeville.. Princeville will have to keep Brimfield’s guards hemmed in during that potential title game.

United

Mon., Feb. 4

Game 1 at 6:00 pm: (2) Mendon Unity vs. (9) United

Game 2 at 7:30 pm: (3) Abingdon-Avon vs. (6) West Central

Thu., Feb. 7

Game 3 at 7:00 pm: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Outlook: Mendon Unity makes the long haul to Monmouth for the week of play and, having hovered around .500 for most of the season, doesn’t have the pedigree of a typical two-seed. The winner between A-Town and West Central could benefit from that but both teams have to focus right from the start. The Tornadoes beat the Heat 29-28 to capture the Cranberry Classic during the Thanksgiving Tournament season and another low-scoring game should be expected next week.

Roanoke-Benson

Mon., Feb. 4

Game 1 at 7:00 pm: (7) Elmwood vs. (8) Roanoke-Benson

Tue., Feb. 5

Game 2 at 6:00 pm: (1) Illini Bluffs vs. Winner Game 1

Game 3 at 7:30 pm: (4) Stark County vs. (5) Flanagan-Cornell

Thu., Feb. 7

Game 4 at 7:00 pm: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Outlook: Elmwood has a better résumé than Roanoke-Benson but will have to beat the Rockets in their gym. Illini Bluffs is the favorite overall as the Tigers have posted multiple wins over the rest of the field in the regional. Stark County poses the biggest threat and if the Rebels make the regional final will need to put together a better performance than their 61-25 loss to IB back in November.

South Fulton

Mon., Feb. 4

Game 1 at 7:00 pm: (7) Bushnell-Prairie City vs. (8) Brown County

Tue., Feb. 5

Game 2 at 6:00 pm: (1) Lewistown vs. Winner Game 1

Game 3 at 7:30 pm: (4) South Fulton vs. (5) Liberty

Thu., Feb. 7

Game 4 at 7:00 pm: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Outlook: Wins over Western Big 6 opponents Quincy and Galesburg have shown the level defending sectional champion Lewistown is capable of reaching. It could be a special postseason for the Prairieland power. B-PC’s loss to Liberty in last year’s regional semifinal will serve as motivation heading into a matchup against Brown County. South Fulton is no stranger to postseason success and will look to pull an upset to claim a regional title.

Dwight

Mon., Feb. 4

Game 1 at 7:00 pm: (6) Dwight vs. (7) Ottawa Marquette

Tue., Feb. 5

Game 2 at 6:00 pm: (2) Wethersfield vs. Winner Game 1

Game 3 at 7:30 pm: (3) Gardner-South Wilmington vs. (5) Earlville/Leland

Thu., Feb. 7

Game 4 at 7:00 pm: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Outlook: Wethersfield worked its way to a two-seed and won a regional at home last season. The Flying Geese are on the same seed line this time around but have to go all the way to Dwight to repeat. The geography dice fell such that the toughest possible set of subsectional seeds have been put together at this regional so whoever claims the title will have earned it in full.

Annawan

Mon., Feb. 4

Game 1 at 6:00 pm: (9) Galva vs. (10) LaMoille/Ohio

Game 2 at 7:30 pm: (8) Midland vs. (11) DePue

Wed., Feb. 6

Game 3 at 6:00 pm: (1) Amboy vs. Winner Game 1

Game 4 at 7:30 pm: (4) Annawan vs. Winner Game 2

Thu., Feb. 7

Game 5 at 7:00 pm: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Outlook: The nature of the Dwight regional leaves this regional as a top-heavy affair. Annawan is seeded below Amboy for the second time in three years but on the first occasion the Bravettes won state. While another run of that nature would be a surprise a tenth straight regional title would not be has Annawan has the advantage of playing the regional at home.

CLASS 2A

Midwest Central

Mon., Feb. 4

Game 1 at 7:00 pm: (8) Havana vs. (9) Illini Central

Wed., Feb. 6

Game 2 at 6:00 pm: (1) Knoxville vs. Winner Game 1

Game 3 at 7:30 pm: (4) Midwest Central vs. (6) Monmouth-Roseville

Thu., Feb. 7

Game 4 at 7:00 pm: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Outlook: Knoxville is the favorite but as was expected when the assignments came out the road to a regional title is not a gimme. The Blue Bullets could face a game Havana team in the semifinal and then might have to beat Midwest Central on its own floor for the championship. Another possibility pits Knoxville and Monmouth-Roseville in a regional final for the fourth time in five years. Both the Blue Bullets and Titans would have to make back-to-back long road trips in that scenario.

Camp Point Central/Southeastern

Mon., Feb. 4

Game 1 at 6:00 pm: (7) West Hancock vs. (10) Beardstown

Game 2 at 7:30 pm: (5) Illini West vs. (11) Rushville-Industry

Wed., Feb. 6

Game 3 at 6:00 pm: (2) Camp Point Central/Southeastern vs. Winner Game 1

Game 4 at 7:30 pm: (3) Quincy Notre Dame vs. Winner Game 2

Thu., Feb. 7

Game 5 at 7:00 pm: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Outlook: The differences between Illini West, CPC/Southeastern and QND are negligible as the average margin of victory in the regular season games among the teams was just four. It’s why playing at Camp Point could play a huge factor for the Panthers. Illini West’s guard play has been the key to the Chargers’ big wins this season and it will need to come through again to make amends for last year’s disappointing regional loss.

Mercer County

Mon., Feb. 4

Game 1 at 7:00 pm: (7) Mercer County vs. (9) Rockridge

Tue., Feb. 5

Game 2 at 6:00 pm: (1) Riverdale vs. Winner Game 1

Game 3 at 7:30 pm: (4) Alleman vs. (5) Orion

Thu., Feb. 7

Game 4 at 7:00 pm: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Outlook: Mercer County lost the first game with Rockridge by 11 and then beat the Rockets by 20 at the Warkins Classic. The third meeting sees the Golden Eagles play host for the right to play top-seeded Riverdale. The Rams have a total of three wins over Alleman and Orion but none were by more than seven points. This should be a very competitive regional.

Erie/Prophetstown

Mon., Feb. 4

Game 1 at 6:00 pm: (8) Fulton vs. (10) West Carroll

Game 2 at 7:30 pm: (6) Erie/Prophetstown vs. (11) Princeton

Wed., Feb. 6

Game 3 at 6:00 pm: (2) Bureau Valley vs. Winner Game 1

Game 4 at 7:30 pm: (3) Sherrard vs. Winner Game 2

Fri., Feb. 8

Game 5 at 7:00 pm: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Outlook: Bureau Valley hasn’t won a regional since 2014 but has a really good shot to get one next week. Sherrard and Erie/Prophetstown could provide decent challenges but will likely have a tough game with each other ahead of the championship.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Mon., Feb. 4

Game 1 at 6:00 pm: (7) Tremont vs. (10) Peoria Heights

Game 2 at 7:30 pm: (6) Farmington vs. (11) Peoria Christian

Wed., Feb. 6

Game 3 at 6:00 pm: (1) Eureka vs. Winner Game 1

Game 4 at 7:30 pm: (4) Deer Creek-Mackinaw vs. Winner Game 2

Thu., Feb. 7

Game 5 at 7:00 pm: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Outlook: Farmington looks to have a winnable game against Peoria Christian and being the six-seed is vital because it means avoiding Eureka until a potential regional championship. Beating Deer Creek-Mackinaw is still not any easy task.



