Music series donors have already contributed $9,000 to $25,000 goal

After the success of last year’s Levitt Concert Series in Wiley Park, the Galva Arts Council is raising funds to support another concert series.

Donations of any size are welcome and can be cash or in-kind.

The Arts Council has several sponsorship levels ranging from $250 to $5,000-plus. Even though fundraising has just begun, donors have stepped up providing the Arts Council with $9,000 of the $25,000 goal.

Fundraising for the Levitt AMP Galva Music Series will continue throughout the concert series, but to be matched by the Levitt Foundation, the Arts Council needs donations by March 18.

To make a donation, mail a check or money order to Galva Arts Council, PO Box 29, Galva, IL 61434. Please put “Levitt Grant” in the memo line. Donations also are accepted through Facebook (Galva Arts Council — Galva, Illinois) or through the Arts Council website, www.galvaartscouncil.org. The Galva Arts Council is a 501c3 nonprofit organization and donations are tax deductible.

Here are several upcoming events being hosted by the Arts Council:

Bishop Hill Bakery & Eatery Pizza Night

The Bishop Hill Bakery & Eatery staff will be hosting a Pizza Night Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 16.

The bakery will be selling 9-inch cheese or sausage focaccia pizzas for $15. A limited supply of 60 pizzas will be available. Pizzas will be delivered locally by request.

Place your order with the Bishop Hill Bakery & Eatery by calling (309) 927-3042. All proceeds benefit the music series.

Whiskey Tasting

Celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day Thursday, March 7, in a Curated Whiskey Tasting with whiskey historian Brian “Fox” Ellis.

The event will explore the whiskeys of Ireland and Scotland. Find the answers to — Why is there an ‘e’ in your whiskey? What is the argument for being well-aged? Single malt vs single grain? Pot still vs. column still? What difference does a barrel make?

Tickets are just $35 and the event is limited to just 30 seats. Snacks and refreshments for designated drivers are available for $10.

Make reservations by email at foxtales@foxtalesint.com or by calling (309) 696-1017.

Silent Auction

The Galva Arts Council will host a Silent Auction at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 9, during its annual St. Patrick’s Day Coffeehouse with Exorna.

To donate items for auction, email galvaarts@gmail.com or call (563) 293-6986.

Series sponsors

The sponsors of the Levitt AMP Galva Music Series are Regional Media, Mediacom, WVIK, Community State Bank, Twinflower Inn, Crescent City Tap, Delta on the Square, Galva Pharmacy, Megan Sloan, Mike Yepsen, Trademark Vacations, Azteca de Oro, Back Road Music Festival, Courtyard Estates, CSB Insurance, Nancy and Ben Anderson, Snazzy's Lemonade, Bumann Concessions, Carlin and Bob Follis, Hand Taylored Massage, Jonathan Wangelin Photography, Mersman Memories Photography, Midwest Carpets, The Colony Inn and Uncommon Groove.