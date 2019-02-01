The postseason tips Monday night for girls high school basketball teams across the state.

Galva is the No. 9 seed in the 11-team Sub-Sectional of the Ottawa Marquette Sectional complex. The Lady Wildcats are part of the six-team Class 1A Annawan Regional field and open against No. 10 LaMoille-Ohio at 6 p.m. Monday.

ROWVA and Ridgewood are both in the Class 1A Princeville Regional field. ROWVA opens with North Fulton at 7 p.m. Monday, while Ridgewood matches up with Princeville at 7:30 p.m. in Wednesday’s second semifinal game.

Here are the full schedules for the Annawan and Princeville regionals:

Annawan Regional

Monday, Feb. 4 — Galva vs. LaMoille-Ohio at 6 p.m. and Midland vs. DePue at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 6 — Amboy vs. Galva/LaMoille-Ohio winner at 6 p.m. and Annawan vs. Midland/DePue winner at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 7 — Championship game, 7 p.m. Winner advances to the Ottawa Marquette Sectional.

Sub-Sectional seeds in the Ottawa Marquette Sectional complex — 1. Amboy, 2. Wethersfield, 3. Gardner-South Wilmington, 4. Annawan, 5. Earlville, 6. Dwight, 7. Ottawa Marquette, 8. Midland, 9. Galva, 10. LaMoille-Ohio, 11. DePue.

Princeville Regional

Monday, Feb. 4 — North Fulton vs. ROWVA, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 6 — Brimfield vs. North Fulton/ROWVA winner at 6 p.m. and Princeville vs. Ridgewood at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 7 — Championship game, 7 p.m. Winner advances to the Abingdon-Avon Sectional.

Sub-Sectional seeds in the Abingdon-Avon Sectional complex — 1. Illini Bluffs, 2. Brimfield, 3. Princeville, 4. Stark County, 5. Flanagan-Cornell, 6. Ridgewood, 7. Elmwood, 8, Roanoke-Benson, 9. North Fulton, 10. ROWVA.