The weather-hampered Lincoln Trail Conference boys basketball tournament finally tipped off Saturday, and the sixth-seeded Galva Wildcats dropped their quarterfinal game to slip into the consolation bracket.

The Wildcats fell to third-seeded Mercer County 51-46 Saturday afternoon at West Central High School in Biggsville. The loss sends Galva into a consolation semifinal matchup with Ridgewood at 7:30 p.m. Friday (Feb. 1) in West Central’s elementary school gym.

Galva fell victim to a sluggish start in the LTC tourney opener as the Golden Eagles built leads of 13-7 at the quarter and 26-15 at halftime.

Gunner Spivey scored nine of his game-high 15 points in the third quarter as the Wildcats hung around, trimming the deficit to 44-34.

The Golden Eagles hit just 4 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter, and Tanner Lain drained a pair of 3-pointers for the Wildcats, but Galva’s rally came up short.

Lain joined Spivey in double figures for the Wildcats with 11 points.

Mercer County junior Rashaun King scored 12 points, and surpassed 1,000 career points in the Golden Eagle win.

Galva dropped to 9-12 on the season with the loss.

LTC Tournament results, revised schedule

After the postponement of opening-round games Thursday and Friday (Jan. 24 and 25), LTC officials dropped the tourney’s round-robin format in favor of a bracketed tournament.

The tourney tipped off Saturday and in opening-round action, No. 9 United topped No. 8 West Central 58-42 and No. 7 Ridgewood handled No. 10 Stark County 65-44.

In the quarterfinals, No. 1 Wethersfield defeated United 59-42, No. 2 Princeville topped Ridgewood 53-38 and No. 5 Annawan knocked off No. 4 ROWVA-Williamsfield 58-38.

The tournament resumes Friday (Feb. 1) in Biggsville with semifinal action on both sides of the bracket.

In the high school gym, the semifinals find Wethersfield vs. Annawan at 6 p.m. and Princeville vs. Mercer County at 7:30 p.m.

In the consolation semifinals in the elementary school gym, United meets ROWVA-Williamsfield at 6 p.m. and Galva plays Ridgewood at 7:30 p.m.

The tournament concludes Saturday (Feb. 2) with Stark County vs. West Central in the ninth-place game at noon, the United/R-W loser vs. the Galva/Ridgewood loser in the seventh-place game at 1:30 p.m., the United/R-W winner vs. the Galva/Ridgewood winner in the fifth-place game at 3 p.m., the Wethersfield/Annawan loser vs. the Princeville/Mercer County loser at 4:30 p.m. in the third-place game, and Wethersfield/Annawan winner vs. the Princeville/Mercer County winner at 6 p.m in the championship game.

Schedule update for Wildcats

Galva has a busy stretch of basketball waiting upon the conclusion of the LTC tourney.

The Wildcats travel to Stark County Tuesday (Feb. 5), host West Central Wednesday (Feb. 6), travel to conference-leading Wethersfield Friday (Feb. 8), host Princeville Feb. 11 and host Annawan for Senior Night Feb. 12.

The dates with West Central and Princeville are reschedules of postponed games.

Schedule update for Lady Wildcats

The Galva girls basketball team hasn’t played a game since falling to Stark County by a point, 43-42, on Jan. 21.

With postseason playing beginning the week of Feb. 4, the Lady Wildcats will be cramming three games into the span of 24 hours Friday and Saturday (Feb. 1 and 2) to complete the Lincoln Trail Conference schedule.

Galva’s five seniors — Brynn Patty, Darrah Schilling, Rachel Russell, Josie Williams and Emilyann Wexell — are scheduled to host LaMoille-Ohio Thursday (Jan. 31) for Senior Night festivities. If that game is called off due to weather, it will not be rescheduled and Senior Night will be moved to Friday, Feb. 1, when Galva hosts Ridgewood for an LTC makeup date.

The Lady Wildcats will be extra busy on Saturday, Feb. 2, with an LTC doubleheader.

First, Galva will host Wethersfield for a varsity-only game at 10 a.m. Then the Lady Cats hop on a bus later that day and travel to Annawan for a fresh-soph and varsity doubleheader starting at 6 p.m.

The three games on Friday and Saturday are reschedules for postponed conference games — Jan. 23 with Wethersfield, Jan. 28 with Annawan and Jan. 30 with Ridgewood.