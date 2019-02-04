The Chosen Ones to perform Sunday, Feb. 10

Gospel Music recording artists — The Chosen Ones — will be appearing Sunday, Feb. 10, at the 8:30 and 11 a.m. worship services at First Baptist Church of Galva, 211 NW Fourth Ave.

The Chosen Ones feature three generations of smooth family harmony, blending traditional and progressive Southern Gospel with light Contemporary Christian music. Their unique approach to Gospel Music appeals to a diverse audience.

The Chosen Ones are celebrating over 40 years in Gospel Music, having begun their ministry in 1974. They have sung throughout the United States and abroad, performing over 150 personal appearances annually. They have released over 30 recordings, which have included four national radio releases. Their latest recording, “Future Generations,” was released in June 2016.

To learn more about their ministry, visit www.thechosenones.org.

It is the desire of The Chosen Ones to present more than just a concert, but a worship experience. They use the medium of Christian Music to present the Gospel truth and encourage the church.

For more information on the performance, call the church at 932-2713.