GYSA needs youth football coach; GHS seeks boys track coach
The Galva Youth Sports Association is searching for a coach for its fifth and sixth grade junior football team.
Anyone interested in coaching GYSA football can contact the organization through its Facebook page, or by calling (309) 883-3307.
GHS seeks boys track coach
Galva Junior-Senior High School is in need of a high school boys track coach for the upcoming spring season.
If interested, contact GHS athletic director Kurtis Smyth at the high school office, 932-2151.