GYSA needs youth football coach; GHS seeks boys track coach

The Galva Youth Sports Association is searching for a coach for its fifth and sixth grade junior football team.

Anyone interested in coaching GYSA football can contact the organization through its Facebook page, or by calling (309) 883-3307.

GHS seeks boys track coach

Galva Junior-Senior High School is in need of a high school boys track coach for the upcoming spring season.

If interested, contact GHS athletic director Kurtis Smyth at the high school office, 932-2151.