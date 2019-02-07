After the Feb. 8 Galva News went to print, the GHS girls basketball season came to a close with a 63-30 loss to Amboy in the semifinals of the Class 1A Annawan Regional.

Brynn Patty poured in a game-high 20 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Galva Lady Wildcats cruised to a 54-23 win over LaMoille-Ohio in the opening round of the Class 1A Annawan Regional Monday night.

Galva raced to a 32-13 lead at the half, and put the game away with a 16-2 surge in the third quarter. Josie Williams and Tressa Rogers added 10 points apiece for the Lady Cats.

Galva, now 6-23 on the season, moved into Wednesday’s (Feb. 6) semifinals to play top-seeded Amboy. The winner advances to Thursday (Feb. 7) night’s championship game.

Princeville Regional

ROWVA bowed out of the Class 1A Princeville Regional with a 49-43 loss to North Fulton Monday night.

The Lady Tigers held leads of 25-20 at the half and 36-32 after three quarters, but North Fulton went on a 17-7 tear in the final eight minutes to rally for the win.

Marissa Miller topped ROWVA with 16 points. The Lady Tigers finish the season 3-22.

Also at Princeville, Ridgewood plays the host Lady Princes in semifinal action Wednesday (Feb. 6). The winner advances to Thursday (Feb. 7) night’s championship game against the Brimfield/North Fulton winner.

LTC finales

The Lincoln Trail Conference race ended with a flurry of action Friday and Saturday as teams made up games that were postponed by January’s blast of winter weather.

The Lady Wildcats played three games in the span of 24 hours — falling to Ridgewood 55-37 on Senior Night at the GHS gym Friday, and dropping a doubleheader to Wethersfield 56-30 and Annawan 52-29 on Saturday.

Galva’s scoring leaders in the games were Darrah Schilling with 10 against Ridgewood, Josie Williams with 10 against Wethersfield and Brynn Patty with 12 at Annawan.

Princeville finished atop the conference standings with a perfect 8-0 mark.

Rounding out the conference race were Stark County at 8-1, Wethersfield 6-2, West Central 5-3, Annawan 4-3, Ridgewood and Mercer County 3-5, United 2-6, ROWVA 1-6 and Galva 0-9.

According to the Lincoln Trail Conference website maintained by Wethersfield athletic director Jeff Parsons (sites.google.com/geese230.org/ltc), Galva and Stark County were the only two teams able to play all nine LTC games.