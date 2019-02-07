After press time for the Feb. 8 Galva News, the GHS boys basketball team defeated West Central 70-57 in an LTC makeup game Wednesday night.

A pair of close losses resulted in an eighth-place finish for the Galva Wildcats in the Lincoln Trail Conference boys basketball tournament.

After losing its opener to Mercer County 51-46 on Jan. 26, the Wildcats fell into the consolation semifinals where they dropped a 64-58 overtime decision to Ridgewood Friday night at West Central High School.

The Spartans built leads of 18-10 at the quarter and 35-24 at the half, but Wildcats came roaring back in the third quarter. Five straight points from Tristan Rogers brought Galva within 39-37, and a Ryann Platt hoop with just under a minute to play in the quarter tied the game 41-all.

Parker Taylor gave Galva its first lead since the game’s early minutes, 47-46, with 5:23 remaining. Ridgewood responded with a 7-0 run, but Galva countered with an 8-1 surge capped by two Gunner Spivey free throws with 1:41 to play to put the Wildcats back in front 55-54.

Brayden Collins split one of two free throws with 27 ticks left to make it 56-54 Galva. Ridgewood’s Mitchell Brooks answered with two free throws to knot the game 56-all with 16 seconds remaining.

Galva had the final possession with a chance to win, but turned it over with two seconds on the clock, and it was on to overtime.

The Wildcats entered the extra session short-handed with Spivey and Raige Ballard already on the bench with five fouls, and then lost Taylor and Rogers to fouls in OT as the Spartans scored the game’s final six points.

Ridgewood’s Ganon Greenman led all scorers with 21 points. Keanan Dean added 14 points for the Spartans and Brooks finished with 11.

Rogers topped three Wildcats in double figures with 15 points. Spivey chipped in with 13 and Taylor had 10.

The loss to Ridgewood sent Galva to the seventh-place game Saturday, where the Wildcats came out on the short end of a 56-54 matchup with United.

The Wildcats had the ball with 10 seconds remaining and trailing United by two, but Ryann Platt’s 3-pointer was off the mark and Parker Taylor couldn’t convert on the putback as the Red Storm survived.

Collins topped the Wildcats with 17 points and Rogers finished with 13.

Galva slips to 9-14 on the season.

R-W Cougars finish fifth

ROWVA-Williamsfield won its final two games of the LTC tourney to grab a fifth-place finish.

The Cougars rebounded from an opening-round loss to Annawan, and defeated United 64-49 in the consolation semifinals Friday night.

R-W took control with a 24-point second quarter to build a 42-29 lead at the half. Tucker Sams poured in 32 points to lead the Cougars, while Calvin Peterson added 11.

In Saturday’s fifth-place game, R-W held off Ridgewood 52-50 in overtime.

Sams led the Cougars, now 13-10 overall, again with a game-high 24 points. Matthew Jones added 19 points off the bench for R-W.

LTC title for the Flying Geese

The top-seeded and state-ranked Wethersfield Flying Geese lived up to their billing by handling second-seeded Princeville 56-42 in Saturday’s LTC tourney title game.

Sophomore sensation Coltin Quagliano led the Geese, now 20-2 on the season, with 21 points. Isaac Frank added 15 for Wethersfield. The Wethersfield win tied the Flying Geese with Stark County with the most LTC tourney titles at six.

In the third-place game, Mercer County defeated Annawan 75-62.

Also Saturday, West Central knocked off Stark County 56-46 in the ninth-place game.

Regular-season play iced

The LTC boys were set to return to regular-season play Tuesday night, but Mother Nature had other plans — again.

The entire LTC slate was wiped out by an ice storm — including Galva at Stark County, Ridgewood at Princeville and Mercer County at ROWVA-Williamsfield.

Galva at SC has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, while Ridgewood travels to Princeville for a 10 a.m. tip Saturday, Feb. 9.