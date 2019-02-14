Galva and ROWVA-Williamsfield will head to Princeville, while Ridgewood competes in Annawan when boys postseason basketball tips next week.

In the opening round at Princeville, Galva meets Stark County at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, with the winner facing top-seeded Ottawa Marquette in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

The Cougars open the postseason against Midland at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19. The winner of that game faces the Princeville/Lowpoint-Washburn winner at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20.

The championship game is Friday, Feb. 22, and the Princeville Regional champion advances to the Serena Sectional to play the winner of the Elgin Westminster Christian Regional at 7 p.m. on Feb. 27. Harvest Christian Academy is the top seed at Elgin.

At Annawan, Ridgewood battles LaMoille-Ohio in the opening round at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18. The winner moves into the semifinals to play top- seeded Wethersfield at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20.

The championship game is Friday, Feb. 22, and the Annawan Regional champion advances to the Serena Sectional to play the winner of the Hinckley-Big Rock Regional at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26.

The sub-sectional seeds are noted in the pairings below:

Class 1A Princeville Regional

Monday, Feb. 18 — No. 7 Galva vs. No. 12 Stark County, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19 — No. 4 Princeville vs. No. 14 Lowpoint-Washburn at 6 p.m. and No. 6 ROWVA-Williamsfield vs. No. 13 Midland at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 20 — No. 1 Ottawa Marquette vs. Galva/Stark County winner at 6 p.m. and Princeville/Lowpoint-Washburn winner vs. ROWVA-Williamsfield/Midland winner at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22 — Championship game at 7 p.m.

Class 1A Annawan Regional

Monday, Feb. 18 — No. 8 Ridgewood vs. No. 9 LaMoille-Ohio, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19 — No. 3 Roanoke-Benson vs. No. 11 Henry at 6 p.m. and No. 5 Annawan vs. No. 10 DePue at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 20 — No. 2 Wethersfield vs. Ridgewood/LaMoille-Ohio winner at 6 p.m. and Roanoke-Benson/Henry winner vs. Annawan/DePue winner at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22 — Championship game at 7 p.m.

More basketball weather woes

Galva split its last two LTC outings — a 70-57 win over West Central and 67-49 loss to Wethersfield — but weather once again hampered the hoops schedule.

Here’s the remainder of the GHS boys schedule — at Stark County Thursday, at Ridgewood Friday and home with Annawan Saturday for a noon tip.