The Canton High freshman boys basketball team secured its first winning record since 2007 by posting a 71-55 Mid-Illini Conference victory at Dunlap Thursday evening.

Canton improved to 11-8 overall, 7-6 in Mid-Illini play.



Jack Churchill topped Canton with 28 points, while Turner Plumer added 23 for the Little Giants.



Connor Willcoxen chipped in 13 for the victors.



The CHS freshmen will play Metamora next Thursday at the CHS South Gym beginning at 6 p.m.