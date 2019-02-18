Debbie Flannigan Key passed away February 12, 2019 at her home in Alabama. Debra Ann was born January 1, 1958 in McLeansboro, the first New Year’s Baby for Hamilton County, to Richard and Maxine (Oldham) Flannigan.

She is survived by her husband, Ray, two step- daughters; Becky (Eric) Versteeg, Polly Oxford, grandchildren; Christopher, Gabrielle, Taylor, Trent, Alexander, Caleb and Madison, a brother; Barry (Pamela) Flannigan of McLeansboro, sisters; Vickie Flannigan of Spring- erton, Patty Pennington, Annie Rose, Mitzi (Kelly) Cheek of Enfield. Several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncle, cousins and many friends also survive.

She is preceded in death by her parents, paternal grandparents; Paul and Maggie (VanWinkle) Flannigan and maternal grand- parents; Earl and Flora (Savage) Darnell.

A memorial service will be held at 1 P.M Saturday February 23, 2019 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Enfield. Visitation will be from 11 till time of service at 1 p.m. Online condolences can be left at Stendebackfamilyfuneralh ome.com.