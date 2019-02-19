Saturday, March 9, 8:00 p.m. until ?? the Jasper County Annual Shrine Dance will be held. One $10 ticket gets you a free huggie and takes you where you want to be! Tickets available from any Shrine member or any of our sponsor locations.

Biscuits and gravy will be available for purchase starting at 10:00 p.m. to close-provided by American Legion-Newton.

Participating locations: American Legion, Newton-DJ Messin Around; Newton KC Hall-Quarter Annie; West Side-DJ/Open Mic; MVP-Jane Doe Band; Eagles-Big D Unplugged; Muddy Saloon-Super Bad; Harry's Tavern, Dieterich-Whiskey Creek; Blacktop, Dieterich-Blacktop Boogie; Highbenders-Flat Mountain; The Hill-Too Far Gone; Dozers, Montrose-Freedom Entertainment DJ; and VFW, Newton-Quick & Bradley.