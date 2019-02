The Jasper County Republicans will be hosting their annual Lincoln Day Supper on Saturday, February 23rd at the Newton K C Hall. The social hour will begin at 6:00 p.m. and the meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the meal are $15.00. There will also be a raffle fro a Henry rifle that night. Tickets for the raffle are $5.00 each or 5 for $20.00. To purchase a meal ticket or gun raffle ticket, contact a precinct committeeman or Judy Burnell at 618-783-3185.