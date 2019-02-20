The Canton Police Department and the Canton Park District are teaming up for this exciting FREE program, a Basic Self Defense Class.

The class will be held Wednesday, March 13, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. at Baker Recreation Center, Big Creek Park.



•This class is FREE to anyone age 15 and above (waivers required for all participants)



•Open for all genders and ability levels; the class is structured for everyone



•No ground techniques will be taught in this class; all moves will be done standing up



•Some physical contact/touching will occur during the class



•Pre-registration is REQUIRED!



The only way to register is to call 647-7665 or email L.moring@cantonpark.org with your name, age and phone number.



DO NOT call the Canton Police Department to register.



The course will be instructed by Detective Arnold of the Canton Police Department.



Be sure to get registered early as there is a limited number of spots available.