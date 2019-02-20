Graham Hospital will host a community blood drive 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 15 inside the lobby conference room.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, (800)747-5401.



Donors who last gave blood on or before Jan. 18 are eligible to give at this drive.



Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.



To donate, please contact Sember DeRenzy, 647-5240, ext. 2346 or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org and use code 2141 to locate the drive.