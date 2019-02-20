Notice is hereby given that Jeff Wilson, President of the Board of Education of Richland County Community Unit School District No. 1, Counties of Richland, Wayne, Jasper, Clay, and Lawrence, Illinois, has called a Public Hearing to hear testimony regarding the Waiver of Tuition for Non-Resident Students of Full-Time Employees during the Special Meeting of the Board of Education. This is a regularly scheduled meeting but changed to “special meeting” due to the change in location to the Richland County Middle School Library. Other purposes of the meeting are noted on the attached agenda. Meeting date, time and location are as follows:

Date: Thursday, February 21, 2019

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Richland County Middle School Library

1099 N. Van St.,

Olney, IL

Special Meeting

Thursday, February 21, 2019 Richland County Middle School Library 7:00 PM



I. Call to Order

II. Pledge of Allegiance

III. Roll Call

IV. Recognition and Comments from Employees and Public

A. Thoroughly Modern Millie Jr. Song B. One Book/One Community

C. Flight Day

D. Frog Dissection

E. Saxophone Quartet

F. Social Worker Update - Emili VanGundy V. Consent Agenda

A. * Minutes of Previous Meetings

1. * Regular and Closed Minutes of the Special Board Meeting of Thursday, January 17, 2019

B. *Closed Minutes

1. * Approve Destruction of Audio Recordings of August 17, 2017

C. * Communication

D. * January FOIA Log

E. *Policies for Second Consideration & Adoption

1. * 5.30 Hiring Process and Criteria

F. *Building Reports

1. * RCES (K-2) Principal - Margaret Hahn

2. * RCES (3-5) Principal - Andy Thomann

3. * RCMS Principal - Cris Edwards

4. * RCMS Assistant Principal/Athletic Director - Darrell Houchin

5. * RCHS Principal - Chad LeCrone

6. * RCHS Assistant Principal - Andy Julian

7. * RCHS Athletic Director - Curt Nealis

8. * Special Education - Mick Whittler

9. * Program Administrator - Jennifer Tedford VI. Financial Reports

A. Treasurer's Report

B. Balance Sheet

C. Approval of Bills and Payroll D. All Other Financial Reports

1. Comparison of Funds - January 2018 with January 2019 2. Monthly Financial Report

3. Financial Update/Review

4. Other

VII. Administrative Reports A. Superintendent's Report

1. Financial/Municipal Adviser Presentation - Chris Collier, Hilltop Securities 2. RCHS Renovation Update - BLDD Architects & Poettker Construction

3. Wabash Valley Division Spring Meeting - March 7, 2019

4. Service Awards Banquet

B. Assistant Superintendent's Report

VIII. Unfinished Business

IX. Public Hearing Regarding Tuition Waiver for Non-Resident Students of Employees

A. Temporarily Adjourn Regular Meeting to Convene Public Hearing

B. To Consider Waiver of Illinois School Code Requirement Concerning the

Tuition of Non-Resident Students

C. Testimony from Employees and Public

D. Adjourn Public Hearing and Reconvene to Regular Meeting

X. New Business

A. Approval of Waiver of Tuition for Non-Resident Students

B. Approve Construction Management Firm Contract

C. Approve Amended Architectural Firm Contract

D. Approve Asbestos Consulting Contract

E. Approve Resolution authorizing and providing for an Installment Purchase Agreement for the purpose of financing school facility improvements, in and for the District, and for the issue of General Obligation Debt Certificates (Limited Tax), Series 2019A, of said School District evidencing the rights to payment under said Agreement, providing for the security for and means of payment under said Agreement of said Certificates, and authorizing the sale of said Certificates to the purchaser thereof.

F. Approve Health/Life Safety Amendment for RCES Chiller G. Approve Bid for Purchase of RCES Chiller

H. Approve Amended 2018-2019 School Calendar

I. Approve Performance Rankings File (Licensed Staff)

J. Approve Educational Support Staff Seniority List

XI. Executive Session

A. To Consider Information Regarding Appointment, Employment, Compensation, Discipline, Performance, or Dismissal of Individual Employees

B. To Discuss Student Disciplinary Cases

C. To Discuss Matters of Possible or Pending Litigation

D. To Discuss Matters of Closed Session Minutes

XII. Resignation(s)

A. RCHS Dance Coach

B. RCMS Track Coach

C. JROTC Instructor

XIII. Notification(s) of Intent to Retire

A. RCHS Teacher

XIV. Employment

A. High School Science Teacher

B. RCMS Assistant Track Coach

C. Approve RCCU #1 Registrar

D. Administrative Position(s)

E. Volunteer Coaches

XV. Reinstatement of Sick Days

A. RCHS Teacher

XVI. Leave(s) of Absence

A. Speech Pathologist

XVII. FMLA

A. RCES Teacher

B. RCES Teacher Assistant

XVIII. Adjournment