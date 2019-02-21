Donald K. White, 72, of Smithfield passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at 3 a.m. at the Clayberg Fulton County Nursing Center in Cuba.

Donald K. White, 72, of Smithfield passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at 3 a.m. at the Clayberg Fulton County Nursing Center in Cuba.



He was born June 11, 1946 in Avon to Kenneth Raymond and Grace Irene (Potter) White. He married Shirley Stephens July 20, 1968 in Canton; she survives.



Also surviving are his sons, Marcus (and Mary Beth) White of Danvers and Michael (and Dawn) White of Smithfield; daughter, Melissa (and Chris) Sallee; five grandchildren, Sierra Grace White, Zachary Ethan White, Chase Michael White, Carter Mitchell White and Ainsley Irene White; and sister, Mariluan (and Theodore) Deming of Smithfield.



Preceding him in death are his parents and sister Elinor White.



Don worked at International Harvester for more than 18 years. He then worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation for 20 years, retiring in 2011.



He was a US Air Force veteran, serving from 1966 to 1968 with the rank of Sergeant.

Don loved farming and raising cattle. He enjoyed restoring and showing old tractors, gospel singing, music and storytelling. He loved his family so much and lived for his grandchildren. He loved being able to help his neighbors when they needed it. Most of all, Don was very much looking forward to Heaven.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Smithfield Church of the Nazarene in Smithfield. Pastor Dean Potts will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services also at the Smithfield Church of the Nazarene.



Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Fairview, with military rites provided by the Cuba American Legion.



Memorials may be made to the Smithfield Fire Department, the Church of the Nazarene in Smithfield,or the Clayberg Nursing Center in Cuba.



Online condolences may be given to the family at www.shawgomemorialhome.org