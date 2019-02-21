The Metamora Redbirds used some hot shooting to take the the host Canton Little Giants out early in this contest as they went on to the big 80-35 victory in a Mid-Illini conference match-up Tuesday night at Alice Ingersoll Gym.

The Metamora Redbirds used some hot shooting to take the the host Canton Little Giants out early in this contest as they went on to the big 80-35 victory in a Mid-Illini conference match-up Tuesday night at Alice Ingersoll Gym.



The Little Giants (4-19, 3-10 Mid-Illini)did take the early 4-3 lead after consecutive baskets by Jake Smith. The Redbirds (21-8, 11-2 Mid-Illini) however would answer quickly with a big run, ultimately taking control of the game.



Colin Dietz, Gabe Mason and Joe Nela helped with the cause with each getting a basket and a three, and before the Little Giants could blink, they were down 21-4. Smith would add another basket for Canton with Doug Cannon picking up one of his own, but the Little Giants would head to the second quarter down 28-10.



Metamora continued its great shooting in the second by making 8-of-12 from the field. Trey Passmore and Turner Plumer tried to help Canton by hitting a couple of short jumpers, with Plumer’s shot making it a 32-14 game at the 5:18 mark.



Bret Link would get in the scoring for Canton with a short jumper of his own, followed by Cannon with one in the paint at which point it was a 36-18 game with 4:25 to play before half.



Nelan continued his hot shooting for Metamora as did Turner Mann, who would get his teams first six points of the quarter. Garrett Brant and Kaleb Owens rounded out the scoring for Canton in the quarter with a pair of baskets, as they would head to the third quarter down 49-22.



Matters did not improve for the Little Giants in the third quarter. To make it even worse, the Redbirds would hit their first nine shots and go 10-of-12 from the field. Owens and Brant started Canton on a good note though with a pair of three’s, but the Little Giants would shoot poorly from that point, adding only one more field goal in the quarter, that coming from Luke Miller.



Thomas Hall had nine points in the quarter for Metamora, Dietz also helping with 5.It was a 75-33 game at the end of the third.



The game went quickly in the final quarter with the continuous clock. The Little Giants could only muster one field goal in the final quarter, that coming from Brant. Metamora’s only points came from the free throw line. In the end the Little Giants would suffer the 45-point loss.



Leading Canton in scoring was Owens and Brant with seven points each. Following was Smith with six, Cannon four, Luke Miller three and Passmore, Plumer, Link and Nick Oldfield with 2 each.



Leading Metamora in scoring was Dietz with 16.



The sophomores also dropped their contest with Metamora by a 70-59 score.



Leading Canton (5-14 overall, 3-10 Mid-Illini) in scoring was Oldfield with 13. Right behind were Jack Churchill, Plumer and Connor Willcoxen, all with 11 each. Lukas Goforth, Sam Mulligan and Tyler Reneau chipped in three points each. Rounding out the scoring was Jake Miller and Trace Rhodes with two each.



Canton will head to Metamora for its regular season finale Friday. The sophomore game will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity game to follow.