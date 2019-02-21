The Lewistown High boys basketball team reached another goal Tuesday night.

But the Indians had to work for it as it, escaping past West Prairie 40-37 in an IHSA Class 1A Regional opening-round contest at United High School.



Lewistown notched its 20th victory of the season, improving to 20-9 on the season.



“Survive and advance I guess,” said Lewistown coach Clayton Hatfill.



The Indians trailed 8-4 after the opening eight minutes and found themselves facing a 23-17 halftime deficit.



“We never could get in a rhythm offensively,” said Hatfill.



Lewistown, the No. 4 sub-sectional seed, would outscore West Prairie, the No. 13 sub-sectional seed, 8-4 in the third quarter to move within 27-25 entering the final period.



The last eight minutes saw Lewistown outscore the Cyclones 15-10 in rallying for the victory.



“We played solid defense and got stops when we needed them,” said Hatfill.



Cade Beekman finished with 16 points and five rebounds. Ten of his points came in the final quarter. That included 6-of-6 from the free throw line which according to Hatfill helped seal the game.



Nick Pollitt added nine points, followed by Zach Severns with seven, Kennedy Cleer with six and Kruze Chasteen with two. The Indians finished 16-of-54 (29.6 percent).



Ethan Mikulich had a team-high 10 rebounds, while Chasteen and Cleer adding six and five rebounds respectively. Severns and Chasteen had three assists each.



Braxton Dunn topped West Prairie with 16 points.



Lewistown was scheduled to face Abingdon-Avon in a semifinal contest Wednesday evening with the victory advancing to Friday’s 7 p.m. title contest.