Phyllis D. Fletcher, 75, of Montgomery, formerly of Canton, passed away at 5:16 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at her residence. She was born on March 16, 1943 in Canton to Phillip and Virginia (Ellis) Glad.



Surviving are one son, Jeremy (Makayla Marolf) Fletcher; six grandchildren, Meagan, Trevor, Makayla, Bobby, Calie and JJ; one great-granddaughter, Addison; and two sisters, Valorie Jagodzinski of Illinois and Judith Loghides of Arizona.



Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and her significant other of 25 years, Bill Hyndman.



Phyllis worked as a human resource benefits administrator for Dial Corporation for 28 years. She was a charter member of The Women’s Memorial Foundation and an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.



Phyllis served in the Army for two years during the Vietnam War.



Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, where a visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Rev. Kevin VanTine will officiate. Burial will follow the services at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton. Memorials can be made to The National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel St., Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com