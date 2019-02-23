Ingersoll Middle School students from Mrs. DeRenzy and Mrs. Freiley's classes participated in the Veteran of Foreign Wars Patriot's Pen Competition.

Ingersoll Middle School students from Mrs. DeRenzy and Mrs. Freiley’s classes participated in the Veteran of Foreign Wars Patriot’s Pen Competition. Pictured are all the students who participated in the competition. The VFW would like to give recognition to teachers Mrs. DeRenzy and Mrs. Freiley (both far right) for involving their students in the program.

Pictured are the district winners of the Veteran of Foreign Wars Patriot’s Pen competition. From left to right are Daniel Vollmar and Cale Barnhart from Mrs. DeRenzy’s class and Sarah Wheeler and Alexis Shaw from Mrs. Freiley’s class. Pictured in the back are VFW members Harold Rose, Ronald Brown, Gary Bouc and Wayne Erickson.