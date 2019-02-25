Canton High senior Sydney Hannam advanced to the state finals in the IHSA Class 3A 3-point competition after sinking 11-of-15 in Thursday’s sectional event held at Illinois Valley Central High School in Chillicothe.

Canton High senior Sydney Hannam advanced to the state finals in the IHSA Class 3A 3-point competition after sinking 11-of-15 in Thursday’s sectional event held at Illinois Valley Central High School in Chillicothe. She will join 31 other Class 3A players to take part in the state event at Redbird Arena in Normal Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The top four finishers will shoot Friday for an opportunity to become “Queen of the Hill.”