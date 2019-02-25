Ruby Fern Duncan, 91, a resident of Carmi, Illinois, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Wabash Christian Village in Carmi.

She was born in McLeansboro, IL on March 28, 1927, the daughter of Harry and Nora (Gibbs) Gunter. Ruby married Billie J. Duncan on March 1, 1944 and they shared 73 years of marriage before his passing on December 1, 2017. Ruby retired from the White County Cooperative Extension after 25 years of service. She was also a member of the First General Baptist Church in McLeansboro and faithfully supported her husband in his ministry.

Ruby is survived by her son, Billie K. Duncan and wife Donna of Newbern, TN; two daughters: Carole Robbins of Newburgh, IN and Donna Fish and hus- band Chet Keller of Northbrook, IL; sister, Wilma Lewis of La Porte, IN; seven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First General Baptist Church in McLeansboro with Rev. Robert Sefried & Rev. Mike Fields officiating. Visitation will be Monday, February 25 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at the First General Baptist Church. She will be laid to rest at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in McLeansboro following the funeral service.

Memorial donations may be made to the First General Baptist Church or the Kidney Foundation and will be accepted at the First General Baptist Church or the Gholson Funeral Home in McLeansboro.

The Gholson Funeral Home of McLeansboro is in charge of arrangements.