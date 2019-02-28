Ag Topics Galore in Richland County



During the month of February, Richland County Students learned about cotton, maple syrup, chocolate and watersheds!

Students at East Orchard Academy 1st through 5th grade learned all about how maple syrup is produced from the sap of maple trees. Mrs. Zwilling, the Ag in the Classroom coordinator shared the book, Sugarbush Spring by Marsh Chall with them, then acted out the parts of a tree, the xylem, cambium, phloem, heartwood and bark and discovered what that part of the tree does. Their lesson concluded with tasting maple syrup (which some had never tried before) and comparing it to the taste of pancake syrup, which is mostly corn syrup.

Third Graders at St. Joseph School learned all about cotton. They watched a video about how cotton is grown, harvested and turned into fabric. Then they put together a timeline of important events in cotton history, such as the invention of the cotton gin in 1793 and the invention of denim jean or “Levi’s” in 1849. Afterward they were given a boll of cotton and asked to remove the cotton and seperate it from the seeds. They found out that this is very difficult to do by hand!

All county fourth graders learned how chocolate comes from the Theobroma cacao tree grown in the tropics. They got to see and hold a fruit from the tree and discover how chocolate is made from the seeds. Their lesson ended with a taste test of different types of chocolate, dark and milk, writing adjectives describing how each type tasted then graphing which type was the class favorite.

Fifth graders explored watersheds. They discovered that a watershed is a region or area draining into a particular watercourse or body of water. Using a model of a watershed the students helped to demonstrate how water can become polluted, then Mrs. Zwilling, demonstrated ways to prevent water pollution, especially methods that farmers use to protect water.

All students receiving monthly ag in the classroom lessons were given a t-shirt from the Richland County Farm Bureau. Students were very excited and grateful to receive the shirts which depict a cow and a chicken and say “Home Grown Fun,” which is what ag in the classroom is all about!



