Wethersfield senior Brittney Litton headlines the All-Lincoln Trail Conference girls basketball first team.

Wethersfield senior Brittney Litton headlines the All-Lincoln Trail Conference girls basketball first team.

Litton — who also was named to the Class 1A Associated Press girls basketball all-state first team, surpassed 2,000 career points and led the Lady Geese to a regional title — was the leading vote getter in balloting among LTC coaches.

Rounding out the first team in order of votes received were Brinlee Bauman, Princeville; Lexi Nichols, Wethersfield; Olivia Hopp, Stark County; Karli Stineman, Mercer County; Emma Lane, Princeville; Mady Reed, West Central; Reese Randall, Annawan; Kelsey Berchtold, Stark County; and Ella Manuel, Annawan.

Litton is the lone senior on the All-LTC first team.

Earning second team honors in order of votes received were Morissa Martin, Princeville; Dani Hagens, Mercer County; Carly Lafary, West Central; Carly Thompson, United; Lauren Curry, Ridgewood; Abby Stotler, Stark County; Keagan Rico, Annawan; Brecken Adamson, Ridgewood; Paige Leander, Ridgewood; and Darrah Schilling, Galva.

Receiving honorable mention were Tess Anderson, Wethersfield; Emily Miller, Annawan; Lillian Hucke, Mercer County; Jerzi Johnson, United; and Marissa Miller, ROWVA.

Academic All-Lincoln Trail Conference

Players earning Academic All-Lincoln Trail Conference recognition were:

Galva — Tressa Rogers, Brynn Patty, Darrah Schilling, Julia Stahl, Rachel Russell, Josie Williams and Emilyann Wexell.

Ridgewood — Paige Leander, Kennedy Nelson, Lizzy Ratliff, Brecken Adamson, Jacklyn Bowles, Kenzie Brown, Lauren Curry, Megan Kenney and Hallica Warren-Anderson.

ROWVA — Erin Holden, Abby Stowe, Molly Blust and Mia Ponce-Voss.