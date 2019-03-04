The Galva School Board unanimously voted to reinstate a part-time business and consumer science program at Monday night’s meeting.

This program is pending employment of a certified teacher.

In other board business:

n The board approved an additional activity account for the high school trap shooting team.

n A demonstration was given for the Galva App.

Anyone in the community is welcome to download the application. The steps to download the app are in the graphic included with this story.

The app will feature all current events, Power School, bullying forms to be filled out and sent directly to Superintendent Doug O'Riley, E-pay, photos of all staff members and directions to Galva schools — as well as directions to schools in the area where Galva travels for events.

It will also have high school and junior high handbooks and lunch menus.

n Elementary School Principal Mary Kelly reported the schools are still using the Parent-Teacher Advisory Committee.

Kelly said the committee gives the parents and teachers a chance to "chat" and review bullying and other issues.

n Junior-Senior High Principal Jerry Becker reported on some schedule changes coming next year, including eight periods with 30 minutes at the end of the school day.

The change will give students time to get help if needed. He also noted on days when school dismisses at 11:30 a.m., some mini courses can be taught on life skills.

n Becker also reported the Lincoln Trail Conference has extended invitations to Knoxville and Abingdon-Avon beginning with the 2021-22 school year.

n The board unanimously approved the following personnel items — Chance Jones as head baseball coach, Drew Cotton as assistant baseball coach, Ron Peterson as varsity boys track coach, Barb Atkinson as elementary cook, Jeffrey Burke and Joe Conner as volunteer trap shooting coaches, Van White as volunteer assistant for baseball, and the maternity leave request for Amanda Dynes.

n Board member Terri Jo Todd was absent from the meeting.